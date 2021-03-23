Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WILLIS, Hans Z., 35, 608 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine Dec. 31, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WILSON, Robert J., 28, 1515½ Fenwick Ave., battery Nov. 20 and bail jumping Oct. 3, two years of probation, $1,086 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
COX, Timothy D., 34, 2514 Paul St., possession of methamphetamine Dec. 17, bail jumping Dec. 8, 2019, and forgery May 17, 2019, two years of probation, $3,730 fine.
DAWSON, William S., 45, 544 Fall St., possession of cocaine May 24 and attempting to flee an officer June 11, two years of probation, $961 fine.
LUJAN, Dylan J., 25, Cadott, hit and run attended vehicle and second-offense drunken driving May 3, $2,298 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
RHODES, Savanah M., 31, Eleva, two counts of bail jumping April 8 and March 11, 2020, amphetamine delivery Sept. 17, 2019, heroin delivery Oct. 7, 2019, and possession of narcotic drugs March 11, 2020, four years of probation, $2,720 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PARKER, Jody D., 42, Owen, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 1, two years of probation, $518 fine.
CASEY, Scott A., 37, 2106 Agnes St., bail jumping Sept. 21 and three counts of possession of methamphetamine May 23, March 12, 2020, and Jan. 27, 2020, three years of probation, $2,172 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DAVIS, Rebecca S., 44, 320 Putnam St., retail theft Oct. 12, one year of probation, $453 fine, ordered not to have contact with all Menards locations.
NERISON, Cody M., 26, 11894 22nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, 11894 22nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving May 17, $1,781 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
ANDERSON, Micheal A., 35, 923 Second Ave., disorderly conduct Jan. 29, $543 fine.
GENTRY, Timothy W., 34, 624 Ferry St., resisting an officer Oct. 24, $443 fine, three days jail.
FRANKLIN, Tyler J., 18, Cape Coral, Fla., theft Sept. 13, 18 months of probation, $453 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
DeMARS, Nash D., 24, Cornell, possession of narcotic drugs Feb. 3, 2020, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HARDY, Spencer C., 21, 2851 Hendrickson Drive, third-offense drunken driving Oct. 28, 2019, $1,780 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
GEHLER, Christopher L., 22, 1519 Daniels Ave., Altoona, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Jan. 25, 2020, and methamphetamine delivery June 12, $1,286 fine, one year jail.
CONNER, Christopher, 37, 811 N. High St., Chippewa Falls, two counts of bail jumping Oct. 17, 2018, and May 18, 2017, and possession of narcotic drugs May 18, 2017, $1,611 fine, 106 days jail.
LEWIS, Kenneth W., 37, 921 Summer St., battery July 17, 2017, $881 fine, 465 days jail.
MICKELSON, Jacob A., 30, 127 U.S. 12, Altoona, maintaining a drug trafficking place Jan. 26, 2016, one year prison, one year extended supervision, $797 fine.