Eau Claire County
Found guilty
EBERHARDT, Jesse D., 20, 3626 Seymour Road, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Aug. 7, 2020, one year of probation, $524 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
MILLER, Jacob R., 29, Bloomer, possession of methamphetamine, escape, bail jumping and obstructing an officer Feb. 9, and possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 3, two years of probation, $2,565 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MULLEN, Ryan J., 22, Bloomer, criminal damage to property Sept. 20, $453 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
BATES, Timothy L., 39, 3704 Wildon St., disorderly conduct Sept. 3, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
MALONE, Robert S., 29, Barronett, theft Dec. 10, 2020, one year of probation, $443 fine.
GEISSLER, Phillip A., 42, Eau Claire, operating after revocation April 9, $443 fine.
CORNEHL, Amanda L., 38, 1720 Laurel Ave., two counts of retail theft Oct. 11, 2020, and May 20, $906 fine, 30 days jail.
JOHNSON, Brian J., 50, 927 S. Hastings Way, theft July 6 and retail theft Jan. 14, 2021, one year of probation, $906 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
GRAYSON, Lamont I., 39, Mondovi, operating after revocation Dec. 9, $453 fine.
ANDERSON, Austin M., 25, 1232 S. Dewey St., neglecting a child Aug. 23, and resisting or obstructing an officer Aug. 5, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STEPHENS, Frederick A., 67, 1439 Clairemont Ave., disorderly conduct Dec. 14, $443 fine.
TAYLOR, Shawnia A., 20, Bloomer, bail jumping Dec. 22, 2020, burglary Nov. 22, uttering a forgery Sept. 29, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine Sept. 18, 2020, three years of probation, $2,092 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KRALL, Terrance J., 59, 2564 105th St., possession of narcotic drugs and second-offense operating while intoxicated April 11, 2020, two years of probation, $1,947 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, no taverns, maintain absolute sobriety.
SILVAN, Sean B., 37, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine Aug. 31, 18 months of probation, $518 fine.
GIBSON, Ronald L., 45, 3138 Comet Ave., obstructing an officer July 10, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
SPERRY, Christopher J., 37, 3136 Craig Road, drive or operate vehicle without owner’s consent June 5, 2020, $3,293 fine, 78 days jail.
KOLPIEN-FISHER, Saphyre L., 22, 918 First Ave., Chippewa Falls, escape Oct. 17, 2019, identity theft Jan. 12, 2020, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 5, 2019, and Aug. 5, 2019, $2,267 fine, 230 days jail.
SMITH, Caleb T., 39, 215 W. Polk Ave., two counts of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer May 1, 2020, nine months jail.
CHRISTNER, Jessica A., 41, 816 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Feb. 25, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 27, 2020, $1,568 fine, eight months jail.
LEHN, Angelo A., 31, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping and theft Oct. 9, 2020, and criminal trespass Feb. 16, 2021, $1,424 fine, 143 days jail.
WYTTENBACH Jr., Larry E., 34, Fall Creek, disorderly conduct Aug. 3, 2020, and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 25, 2020, $908 fine, 75 days jail.
FORDEN, Zachary J., 28, 3350 Garfield Road, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 27, 2020, $551 fine, 10 months jail.