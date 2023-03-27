Dunn County
Found guilty
NYGAARD, Chad R., 43, Colfax, bail jumping Oct. 17, 2021, two years of probation, $438 fine, 30 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
WOLD, Tamara J., 41, Wheeler, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 14, two years of probation, $538 fine.
AKER, Thomas W., 36, 2214 Peters Drive, substantial battery March 25, 2022, three years of probation, $638 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BROM, Randell S., 30, 701 Broadway St. North, Menomonie, operating after revocation Oct. 28, $463 fine.
FIELDS, Chesney R., 67, Burnsville, Minn., possession of marijuana March 7, 2022, $463 fine.
BOSWELL, David L., 32, Brooklyn Center, Minn., third-offense drunken driving with passenger under age 16 Oct. 23, 2021, $2,434 fine, 120 days jail, license revoked four years, ignition interlock four years.
STURKEY, Kaylee B., 22, 2509 Harvey Drive, operating after revocation March 6, 2022, $463 fine.
SCHMUTZ, Wayne R., 23, 1509 Broadway St. South, Menomonie, fourth-offense drunken driving Oct. 26, 2021, and third-offense drunken driving Nov. 4, 2021, $3,955 fine, 115 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, 175 hours of community service.
EWALD, Chantel A., 23, Cumberland, bail jumping Sept. 24, one year of probation, $463 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
ELLIS, Jerelle A., 33, Burnsville, Minn., theft April 30, 2020, $692 fine, jail time served.
SHEHOW, Levi W., 20, 1210 14th Ave. East, Menomonie, third-degree sexual assault July 1, 2019, five years of probation, $518 fine, one year jail, ordered to register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim.
GENSLER, Matthew R., 28, 604 E. Wisconsin St., Chippewa Falls, stalking Sept. 30, three years of probation, $638 fine.
IAGORASHVILI, Ucha, 40, Brooklyn, N.Y., operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license Nov. 7, $463 fine.
Probation revocation
DEGROSS, Zachary M., 28, Ellsworth, possession of narcotic drugs July 2, 2019, $961 fine, six months jail.
GENSLER, Matthew R., 28, 604 E. Wisconsin St., Chippewa Falls, intentionally mistreating animals Sept. 7 and bail jumping Sept. 22, nine months jail.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
GRILL, Josey M., 31, 149 Amstar Drive, Chippewa Falls, two counts of bail jumping Aug. 18 and April 7, two years of probation, $2,192 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
McCUEN, Allen G., 36, Elmwood, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 30, 2021, 18 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HALVERSON, Brian L., 57, Eau Claire, two counts of theft Sept. 14 and Aug. 30, bail jumping Oct. 10, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 30, and burglary Oct. 8, four years of probation, $2,450 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, and have no contact with UW-Eau Claire, Student Transit or known drug dealers or users.
VILLEGAS, Cesar J., 34, 1427 Devney Drive, Altoona, fourth-offense drunken driving June 18, three years of probation, $1,858 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
PETERSON, Jordan A., 28, 3470 Potter Road, third-offense drunken driving Oct. 21, 2021, $1,783 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
LABREC, Marshol L., 18, 1727 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls, marijuana delivery May 24, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.