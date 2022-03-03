Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ZIMBAUER, David J., 36, Augusta, attempted theft July 2 and disorderly conduct July 16, $896 fine, 60 days jail.
FISHER, Jason M., 39, Racine, obstructing an officer June 17, $443 fine.
ASHLEY, Skye A., 36, 612 28th Ave. North, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 19, two counts of bail jumping Dec. 19 and Dec. 8, 2020, and second-offense possession of marijuana Dec. 8, 2020, one year of probation, $2,072 fine, 61 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
THIEL, Jacqlynn R., 60, 2414 Dorret Road, disorderly conduct Nov. 28, 2020, $443 fine.
HATTEN, Devante D., 24, Minneapolis, obstructing an officer and possession of illegally obtained prescription July 17, 2020, $886 fine. Record to be expunged.
SATTLER, Brandi A., 35, Taylor, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 2, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
JOHNSON, Stanley O., 63, Cadott, operating after revocation July 11, $443 fine.
PATTERSON, Melvin E., 49, 2412 Skeels Ave., fourth-offense drunken driving July 17, three years of probation, $1,207 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
SEICHTER, Darnell J., 21, Stanley, operating after revocation Dec. 21, 2020, $443 fine.
PLOTNIK, Shawn D., 37, Kasson, Minn., resisting an officer Dec. 16 and violation of an injunction July 12, $886 fine, 30 days jail.
HER, Daniel N., 44, Elk Mound, operating after revocation Oct. 19, $443 fine.
SCHULTZ, Nathan R., 39, 902 Vine St., possession of methamphetamine Nov. 20, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HUMPHREY-MICKELSON, Justin D., 33, Eau Claire, criminal damage to property March 1, 2021, and throwing or discharging bodily fluid at public safety worker Feb. 25, one year of probation, $644 fine, restitution of $50 per month, nine months jail.
KROEGER, Joseph J., 21, 1426 Truax Blvd., fraudulent use of a financial transaction card and obstructing an officer Sept. 16, 2019, $1,036 fine.
McILQUHAM, Theodore S., 34, 1128 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 16, $443 fine.
DUSS, Joseph W., 38, 1654 N. 110th Ave., Chippewa Falls, retail theft Sept. 10 and possession of drug paraphernalia July 27, $896 fine.
LOWERY, Bradley A., 44, 374 Tulip Lane, Altoona, uttering a forgery Oct. 27, $453 fine, 20 days jail or 160 hours of community service.
WEESE, Amanda R., 34, 2336 N. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, possession of methamphetamine March 2 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver April 19, four years of probation, $1,086 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CLAYTON, Devin D., 27, Colfax, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 9, 2020, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SPOONER, Willard J., 43, 859 Starr Ave., physical abuse of a child May 1, 2018, $1,052 fine, 60 days jail.
Probation revocation
JORDAN, Jeffrey T., 44, 629 Hobart St., criminal damage to property Oct. 16, 2020, $453 fine, 41 days jail.
SALZWEDEL, Ashli C., 35, 1030 W. Hamilton Ave., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 28, 2020, neglecting a child April 1, 2019, and two counts of burglary July and August 2015, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.