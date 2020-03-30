Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WALTERS, Anna M., 31, 618 S. Barstow St., bail jumping and lewd and lascivious behavior in public July 16, and battery May 21, two years of probation, $1,554 fine.
GROAT, Alex C., 31, Eau Claire, obstructing an officer Jan. 16, two counts of bail jumping June 16, and resisting an officer and criminal damage to property March 10, 2019, two years of probation, $2,583 fine, $1,518 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.
HER, Daniel N., 42, Elk Mound, possession of methamphetamine and third-offense operating while intoxicated Dec. 22, two years of probation, $2,425 fine, 150 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock two years.
ANGER, Monique M., 24, Eau Claire, bail jumping and disorderly conduct Aug. 2 and resisting an officer March 14, 2019, two years of probation, $1,329 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
COURT, Zachary T., 21, W3354 Mitchell Road, third-offense drunken driving Oct. 6, 2018, $2,438 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
MOYLE, Jason A., 48, Augusta, third-offense drunken driving Jan. 13, 2019, $1,780 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
CUYKENDALL, Alex C., 18, Mondovi, disorderly conduct Aug. 13, one year of probation, $543 fine.
FORTIN Jr., Richard A., 52, 618 S. Barstow St., retail theft Jan. 25, $453 fine.
WILLIAMS, Rashawn D., 23, 725 Water St., disorderly conduct Feb. 23, 2019, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
JOHNSON-WRIGHT, William A., 23, La Crosse, exposing genitals or intimate parts to a child September 2019, three years of probation, $518 fine.
SNOW, Israel M., 21, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 20, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MANOR, Jakobe J., 20, 2205 Crescent Ave., obstructing an officer Oct. 20, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
BOWE, Benjamin R., 29, 3633 Fairfax St., possession of cocaine Oct. 28, $443 fine.
MURILLO-GARCIA, Rogelio, 36, 1010 Sixth Ave., operating after revocation Sept. 29, $443 fine.
RICHARDSON, Jonathan D., 27, 1563 Bellevue Ave., four counts of operating after revocation and four counts of bail jumping Sept. 15, March 13, 2019, Dec. 1, 2018, and Oct. 25, 2018, $3,544 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service.
CADMUS, Summer D., 31, Colfax, burglary April 2019, two years of probation, $515 fine, ordered to complete Drug Court in Dunn County.
RAMOS-FLOREZ, Edwin M., 24, Merrillan, two counts of cocaine delivery Jan. 11 and 17, 2017, and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver March 23, 2017, four years of probation, $1,804 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
JUNO, Brian P., 36, Superior, two counts of bail jumping Nov. 24, 2017, and Aug. 16, 2017, 180 days jail.
KOLPIEN, Jeanette D.L., Catawba, bail jumping July 7, 2018, battery June 16, 2018, criminal damage to property May 21, 2018, and theft April 26, 2018, $1,617 fine, 102 days jail.
GRIFFIN, Kalysta K., 30, 3636 Jeffers Road, escape Sept. 4, 2018, $518 fine, six months jail.
GUSTUM, Angela J., 36, 321 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls, post or publish depiction of person knowing it is a private representation without consent Dec. 16, 2018, $518 fine, 120 days jail or 97 days jail and 184 hours of community service.