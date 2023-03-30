Eau Claire County
Found guilty
TOURVILLE, Michael D., 34, 716 W. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct Dec. 29, $543 fine, two days jail.
KUHN, Randall S., 41, Eau Claire, possession of amphetamine and battery Jan. 23, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library or known drug dealers or users.
SUCKOW, Samuel J., 27, 630 McDonough St., second-offense drunken driving March 9, 2022, $1,483 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
LEHN, Angelo A., 32, 843 N. Hastings Way, identity theft Oct. 6, operating after revocation Oct. 7 and theft Oct. 16, three years of probation, $1,424 fine, two days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
PATTON, Tyler M., 33, 2817 Prestige Court, fourth-offense drunken driving Sept. 11, three years of probation, $1,858 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
SKINNER, Maurice K., 40, 618 S. Barstow St., disorderly conduct June 14, $443 fine, 10 days jail.
BUKER, Jaron K., 31, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct Sept. 12, $443 fine.
CONNER, Paul J., 68, 537 Cochrane St., second-offense drunken driving Jan. 6, $1,471 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
APONTE, Richie R., 49, 233 Ferry St., disorderly conduct Oct. 23, $543 fine, two days jail.
JOHNSON, Wit A., 21, 430 Chippewa St., disorderly conduct Sept. 1, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
NAVA WHITE, Richard F., 38, Lac du Flambeau, theft May 17, 2021, $548 fine, 360 days jail.
PETERSON, Eric M., 43, 3006 Otis St., Eau Claire, possession of marijuana Oct. 14, $463 fine.
HOHMAN, James J., 54, 4400 LaSalle St., hit and run March 15, 2022, $851 fine.
HANSON, Nathan P., 38, Birchwood, drive or operate vehicle without consent April 8, 2021, $548 fine, 90 days jail.
OLSON, Ricky M., 64, 19621 70th Ave., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving July 17, 2021, $1,730 fine, 60 days jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
BRAFORD, Ford J., 60, E7152 240th Ave., Menomonie, disorderly conduct June 3, one year of probation, $463 fine, ordered to complete anger management.
GAY, Neil D., 22, Ashland, operating after revocation Oct. 8, 2021, $463 fine.
VILZ, Richard L., 42, 2006 Fifth St. East, Menomonie, disorderly conduct May 27, one year of probation, $563 fine.
PETTY, Roger H., 64, E4578 380th Ave., Menomonie, disorderly conduct Dec. 25, one year of probation, $563 fine.
RANDS, Lasey R., 41, Boyceville, possession of marijuana Nov. 20, $463 fine, 20 days jail.
HENDRICKS, Tanner D., 37, Beloit, operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license April 12, 2022, $725 fine.
ARNSDORF, Adam R.W., 21, Elk Mound, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 14, 2021, $463 fine.
STRAMER, Curtis R., 39, Maplewood, Minn., possession of amphetamine, LSD or psilocin Aug. 29, $463 fine.
SONNENBERG-MARKO, Devin V., 30, Colfax, two counts of bail jumping Jan. 24 and April 5, 2022, resisting or obstructing an officer Jan. 24, neglecting a child April 5, 2022, and intimidating a victim and substantial battery March 30, 2022, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $3,153 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BARONE, Morgan R., 32, Fridley, Minn., possession of methamphetamine Feb. 5, 2019, 18 months of probation, $989 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
JACKSON, Angela L., 41, Cadott, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, June 9, $463 fine.