Eau Claire County
Found guilty
NEWCOMB, Mark M., 39, Mondovi, intimidation of a victim April 25, two years of probation, $486 fine, $2,101 restitution.
BARTA, Jeremiah A., 36, 2511 Golf Road, second-offense drunken driving March 12, 2021, $1,468 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
HANSON, James R., 42, Ladysmith, stalking Nov. 1, two years of probation, no contact with victim.
BOLES, William J., 42, Osseo, possession of cocaine Oct. 1, 2019, $443 fine.
HAIR, Matthew J., 36, Boyd, obstructing an officer Jan. 11, $443 fine.
JAENKE, Michael W., 39, 1211 Garfield Ave., Altoona, operating after revocation Oct. 7, 2019, $443 fine.
OLDROYD, Richard L., 51, 19102 72nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, intentionally abuse hazardous substance Dec. 31, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MARVIN, Travis J., 30, 1304 Devney Drive, Altoona, obstructing an officer Dec. 17, $443 fine.
HENDERSON, Heidi J., 50, 18597 54th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 11, $443 fine.
PRYBYLSKI, James E., 74, Cadott, third-offense drunken driving April 22, $1,780 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
WESTERGREN, Charles R., 57, Eau Claire, criminal damage to property Feb. 3, and two counts of theft Sept. 13 and Aug. 20, $1,202 fine.
ZARUBA, Nakesha M., 24, 3323 Seymour Road, identity theft Jan. 11, two counts possession of methamphetamine Dec. 16 and Oct. 17, and drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent Oct. 17, three years of probation, $2,090 fine, one month jail, complete drug court, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ORTIZ, Jorge I., 41, 2827 Thomas Drive, third-offense drunken driving Oct. 11, 2020, $1,783 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
TSCHAN, Corey J., 31, 544 Fall St., two counts of bail jumping Feb. 11 and Dec. 3, theft by acquisition of a credit card Dec. 3, carrying a concealed knife, escape and second-offense possession of cocaine Feb. 11, two counts of identity theft and resisting an officer Oct. 17, and possession of methamphetamine June 3, three years of probation, $3,507 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HOLMAN, Craig A., 30, 722 Plum St., bail jumping Feb. 15, 2020, and battery Nov. 4, 2019, $986 fine, 30 days jail.
FLICK, Ryan L., 27, Fall Creek, carrying a concealed knife July 4, $443 fine.
WALTERS, Anna M., 33, Cornell, possession of methamphetamine July 7, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
BECK, Timothy C., 33, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, theft Oct. 5, 2020, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Oct. 9, 2020, and uttering a forgery June 12, 2020, four years prison, four years extended supervision, $3,327 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KRAMER, Michael A., 52, Ellsworth, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 2, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine April 30, 2016, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,398 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.