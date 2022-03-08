Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WEESE, Amanda R., 34, 2336 N. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, possession of methamphetamine March 2 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver April 19, four years of probation, $1,086 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CLAYTON, Devin D., 27, Colfax, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 9, 2020, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SPOONER, Willard J., 43, 859 Starr Ave., physical abuse of a child May 1, 2018, $1,052 fine, 60 days jail.
HINZ, Carly B., 41, Elk Mound, possession of methamphetamine and second-offense possession of cocaine Sept. 3, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
REYNOLDS, Aaron E., 40, River Falls, operating after revocation Aug. 2, 2020, $443 fine.
HADT, Branden J., 33, Elk Mound, disorderly conduct Aug. 27, 2020, six months of probation, $443 fine.
HALVORSON, Brian L., 56, 618 S. Barstow St., carrying a concealed knife June 10, $443 fine.
JOHNSON, Jamie D., 37, Waupun, theft Jan. 15, 2019, $528 fine.
GREEN, Jab T., 38, Eau Claire, four counts of retail theft Jan. 24, Dec. 16, July 8 and July 21, bail jumping Feb. 26, 2021, and battery Feb. 13, 2021, three years of probation, $1,937 fine, $68 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
GILSON, Thomas D., 51, 121 Maple St., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 1 and disorderly conduct June 24, 18 months of probation, $1,061 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
NELSON, Keith A., 33, Stanley, two counts of retail theft Sept. 23 and July 24, and eluding an officer Sept. 28, two years of probation, $1,001 fine.
MATYE, Austen M., 25, Rice Lake, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 10 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 22, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, ordered to have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STEVENS, Ashley R., 36, 3042 Kilbourne Ave., identity theft and bail jumping May 7, and battery and disorderly conduct Dec. 14, 2020, three years of probation, $1,854 fine, $9,306 restitution.
SPIEGEL, Ricky J., 56, 628 Barstow St., disorderly conduct Oct. 19, $443 fine, two days jail.
HILLE, Miranda N., 26, Racine, possession of methamphetamine April 12, two years of probation, $568 fine.
Probation revocation
JORDAN, Jeffrey T., 44, 629 Hobart St., criminal damage to property Oct. 16, 2020, $453 fine, 41 days jail.
SALZWEDEL, Ashli C., 35, 1030 W. Hamilton Ave., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 28, 2020, neglecting a child April 1, 2019, and two counts of burglary July and August 2015, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VANG, Vong, 36, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, disorderly conduct July 14, 2020, $601 fine, 90 days jail.
BOWE, Jacob E., 38, 2724 South Slope Terrace, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Oct. 13, 2020, $518 fine, one year jail.
VOGLER, Janelle J., 31, 3105 Seventh St., three counts of possession of methamphetamine June 28, 2018, May 30, 2018, and Jan. 11, 2018, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping July 10, 2018, and maintaining a drug trafficking place Feb. 8, 2018, $2,497 fine, 338 days jail.