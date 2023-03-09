Eau Claire County
Found guilty
RAASCH, Wesley J., 49, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer June 20 and throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker June 14, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SPAETH, Alexander J., 25, 442 Water St., second-offense drunken driving Oct. 30, $1,468 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
WAGNER, Andrew T., 39, 609 Spring St., disorderly conduct April 23, two years of probation, $543 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
ESPINOZA, Ciera M., 25, Rice Lake, possession of illegally obtained prescription Oct. 4, $443 fine.
RUSSO, Diana C., 34, Amery, physical abuse of a child Feb. 29, 2020, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SYLVIS, Justin A., 23, Stillwater, Minn., obstructing an officer Sept. 21, 2020, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
FIERKE, Justin D., 38, Eau Claire, operating after revocation Dec. 6, $443 fine.
HILL Jr., Harold J., 43, Black River Falls, sixth-offense drunken driving Jan. 4, 2022, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,808 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
HOPPE, James Francis H., 39, Forest Lake, Minn., operating after revocation Oct. 28 and battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer Dec. 20, three years of probation, $1,972 fine.
WIENER, Nicholas J., 42, 5309 173rd St., Chippewa Falls, theft by bailee March 1, 2016, $453 fine.
JENSEN Jr., Tracy A., 25, 716 E. Grant Ave., second-offense drunken driving Oct. 29, $1,468 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
KOLPIEN, Jeanette D.L., 24, 1825 Peterson Ave., disorderly conduct May 22 and strangulation and suffocation May 7, two years of probation, $1,061 fine.
HILER, Randy D., 45, 3517 Livingston Lane, knowingly violating a domestic abuse order June 14, $443 fine.
PETERSON, Ricki T., 48, 7343 North Shore Drive, hit and run attended vehicle Dec. 15, $831 fine.
MILLER, Seth A., 32, Hawkins, carrying a concealed knife Feb. 21, 2022, $443 fine.
HRDLICKA, Brett A., 30, 1148 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation Nov. 22 and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 29, 2019, one year of probation, $1,498 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SPERRY, Christopher J., 38, 3403 Jodi Drive, methamphetamine delivery March 21, 2022, and second-offense drunken driving Aug. 19, 2021, two years of probation, $2,026 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
VARSHO, Whisper L., 30, 1828 S. Hastings Way, retail theft May 8, 2020, theft April 10, 2020, and fraudulent use of a credit card July 12, 2019, $1,455 fine, six months jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
ISHAM, Autumn T., 22, St. Paul, Minn., retail theft Aug. 8, 2021, $495 fine.
HAZEN, Christopher J., 32, Mondovi, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct May 3, one year of probation, $1,733 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
DUSHINSKE, Kameron M., 32, Barron, possession of methamphetamine April 9, two years of probation, $538 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LIGHTBODY, Kevin J., 42, 205 17th Ave. West, Menomonie, disorderly conduct Aug. 4, one year of probation, $563 fine.