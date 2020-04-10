Eau Claire County
Found guilty
CORNEHL, Amanda L., 36, 1720 Laurel Ave., possession of methamphetamine Nov. 21, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
THOMAS, Jeffrey C., 37, 1232 Snelling St., possession of methamphetamine Aug. 10 and retail theft April 22, two years of probation, $1,081 fine, $104 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
RUNOWSKI, Justin T., 31, 652 W. MacArthur Ave., operating after revocation Jan. 17, $443 fine.
WILLGER, Nathan J., 43, 1420 Cornell St., carrying a concealed knife Feb. 1, $443 fine.
ADAMS, William E., 48, 822 Revere St., two counts of disorderly conduct Jan. 23 and Feb. 2, $1,086 fine.
JOHNSON, Daelisa L., 23, Black River Falls, criminal damage to property June 25, $453 fine.
WEISS, Ryan J., 41, 1227 First Ave., possession of methamphetamine Dec. 27, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KRACHT, Melissa S., 35, Unity, retail theft and receiving stolen property April 28, 2019, three years of probation, $943 fine, $164 restitution, ordered to have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
UNDERWOOD, Jacob J., 28, Osseo, third-offense drunken driving and possession of illegally obtained prescription Jan. 5, 2019, and second-offense drunken driving Feb. 16, 2019, $3,616 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
BRITTEN, Hollie M., 35, 1135 Sunset Lane, Altoona, bail jumping Jan. 6, 2019, and two counts of disorderly conduct Jan. 6, 2019, and Dec. 2, 2018, 18 months of probation, $1,529 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
HOYT, Nicole M., 32, Durand, battery Jan. 8, 2015, $543 fine.
ALF, Schuyler K., 30, N2683 730th St., Menomonie, possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 22 and carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 4, $1,329 fine, two days jail.
HALPIN, Amanda M., 36, 218 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Nov. 16, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
MARIN, Dawn M., 44, 3222 Eldorado Blvd., disorderly conduct and two counts of battery Sept. 19, two years of probation, $1,329 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
CORNELL, Joseph S., 31, 5713 Otter Creek Court, possession of narcotic drugs and obstructing an officer Sept. 25, two years of probation, $961 fine.
Probation revocation
SHOEMAKER, Anthony M., 27, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine and neglecting a child Dec. 3, 2018, $1,061 fine, nine months jail.
BEAVER, Lindsy M., 27, 3447 Hallie Lane, maintaining a drug trafficking place March 12, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Oct. 21, 2015, 10½ months jail.
TRIEBOLD, Damon W., 19, Amery, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent May 1, 2018, one year prison, two years of extended supervision, $266 fine.
PFAFF, Michael D., 31, 506 Jefferson St., battery Dec. 17, 2016, and two counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 17, 2016, and Feb. 11, 2017, eight months jail, $1,842 fine.
WILLIAMS, Louis C., 58, Minneapolis, bail jumping Oct. 28, 2018, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 6, 2018, and July 21, 2018, nine months jail.
BACA, Michelle R., 50, 940 Oxford Ave., obstructing an officer April 11, 2019, two counts of bail jumping Jan. 9, 2019, and Dec. 18, 2018, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 18, 2018, and identity theft June 7, 2018, nine months jail, $4,501 fine.