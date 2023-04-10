Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LARSON, Vanessa S., 25, New Brighton, Minn., second-offense drunken driving Sept. 3, 2021, $1,468 fine, five days jail, ignition interlock one year.
Probation revocation
WOLF, Nathan M., 28, Eau Claire, two counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct Aug. 21, 2017, $1,681 fine, five months jail.
BACA, Michelle R., 53, 2663 Vine St., bail jumping May 1, 2020, and identity theft Dec. 3, 2019, $1,108 fine, 10 months jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
SWANER, Allen P., 51, Colfax, seventh-offense drunken driving Oct. 10, 2020, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,632 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SOBOTTKA, Patrick J., 51, Eau Galle, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 29, 2020, one year of probation, $1,935 fine, 55 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
BUNDY, Codie J., 26, Colfax, possession of methamphetamine July 20 and operating after revocation Jan. 29, 2021, two years of probation, $1,001 fine, 60 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
HUEBNER, Shayne M., 20, 2724 Fryklund Drive, Menomonie, theft June 7, one year of probation, $473 fine.
GRAHAM, Casey T., 40, Merrill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Jan. 17, two years of probation, $538 fine, nine months jail.
CHAPUT, Diane M., 59, 3629 Valley View Place, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 23, $1,567 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 20 hours of community service.
HARLSON, Joshua M., 42, Ridgeland, third-offense drunken driving April 19, 2022, $2,964 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.
RAVENHORST, Marshall D., 18, 4526 Hartzell Lane, Eau Claire, theft July 4, one year of probation, $999 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. Record may be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
McDONOUGH, Matthew J., 44, Boyceville, second-offense drunken driving June 19, $899 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
WENDT, Richard J., 42, New Auburn, issuing worthless checks April 25, 2020, one year of probation, $825 fine, ordered not to have contact with Kyle’s Market in Colfax and Menomonie Market in Menomonie.
Probation revocation
CHAPMAN, Charles K., 35, 2715 Cherry Blossom Lane, Menomonie, bail jumping Aug. 21, 2021, $1,497 fine, 270 days jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
GOMEZ, Breanna R., 25, Winona, Minn., misappropriation of identifying information April 26, 2021, two years of probation, $528 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BERGMAN, Brent A., 47, 918 First Ave., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 12, 2022, $2,024 fine, 55 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.
JOHNSON, Darrell R., 53, Orono, Minn., resisting or obstructing an officer Nov. 23, $463 fine, six days jail.
TEUBERT, Jeffrey C., 62, 3097 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls, fourth-offense drunken driving May 3, 2021, three years of probation, $2,359 fine, one year jail, 250 hours of community service, lifetime license revocation, ignition interlock one year, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Probation revocation
LEAZOTT, Randy J., 39, 3323 Seymour Road, possession of methamphetamine March 24, 2021, 21 months prison, 21 months of extended supervision, $551 fine.