Eau Claire County
Found guilty
GRIFFIN, Kalysta K., 30, 3636 Jeffers Road, violating harassment restraining order May 30, $459 fine.
JENSEN, Phillip R., 36, 4430 132nd St., Chippewa Falls, battery Sept. 22, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
PARKER, Jody D., 41, Owen, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 28, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MARTIN, Pamela J., 57, E4637 380th Ave., Menomonie, possession of amphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 7, two years of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ALEJO, Christopher, 22, 622 Hudson St., two counts of disorderly conduct Jan. 1, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine.
WILSON, Charles S., 28, 4515 Fairfax St., second-offense drunken driving April 7, 2019, $1466 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
GORDON, Ritchie R., 44, Eau Claire, bail jumping Feb. 25 and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 25 and Dec. 25, $1,329 fine, 10 days jail.
SCHLAGETER, Nolan M., 18, 18888 118th St., Chippewa Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 19, $443 fine.
HINTZ, Terry R., 61, E3371 James Lane, disorderly conduct Feb. 6, $679 fine.
MENDOZA, Mary L., 34, Webster, failure to report to jail Dec. 1, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
PETERSON, Daniel R., 31, 819 Fairfax St., Altoona, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 7, $443 fine.
OLSON Jr., James L., 38, 11252 Melby Road, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed knife Feb. 19, and obstructing an officer Oct. 23, $1,897 fine, six months jail.
WILLIAMS, Louis C., 58, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 4, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HODGSON, Zekia C., 26, Wheeler, battery Sept. 21, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service, $543 fine.
LANE, Michael I., 30, 2021 Eighth St., identity theft and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver July 22, $1,146 fine, four years of probation, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STRUVE, Robert J., 28, Cadott, obstructing an officer, possession of methamphetamine and delivering illegal articles to inmate Dec. 26, 30 months of probation, $1,479 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
NITEK Jr., James J., 41, Sheldon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping March 7, four years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BEAVER, Lindsy M., 27, 3447 Hallie Lane, possession of LSD with intent to deliver, bail jumping and third-offense operating while intoxicated Oct. 12, three years of probation, 60 days jail, $2,816 fine, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
MAHLUM, Erica C., 34, 424 Union St., obstructing an officer July 31, possession of methamphetamine June 19, two counts of bail jumping June 19 and March 16, 2019, and retail theft Jan. 3, 2019, one year jail, $3,087 fine.
GREEN, Caesae S., 29, 1618 Mappa St., obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct April 14, 2019, $915 fine, one year jail.
GHEER, Matthew W., 28 515½ Dodge St., criminal damage to property and bail jumping Dec. 21, 2018, 66 days jail, $911 fine.