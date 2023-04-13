Eau Claire County
Found guilty
OLSON, Christopher J., 57, 7207 Edge Water Court, criminal damage to property Nov. 11, 2021, $579 fine, $27 restitution, three days jail.
SEAGO MOGA, Jacob W., 26, Augusta, disorderly conduct Dec. 11, $443 fine.
DIXON, Jason L., 27, 3624 Nimitz St., criminal damage to property March 28, 2022, $453 fine.
DANILESON, Michael J., 26, Balsam Lake, carrying a concealed knife Feb. 22, $443 fine.
SODEN, Nathan J., 19, Alma Center, possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 20, $443 fine.
STRUVE, Robert J., 31, Cadott, possession of narcotic drugs Sept. 3, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RAWSON, Adam M., 42, Neillsville, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed knife May 5, 2021, one year of probation, $1,404 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
FOSTER, Brandon M.E., 38, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, bail jumping Feb. 2 and retail theft March 21, 2022, four years of probation, $1,046 fine, 28 days jail.
BARBANO, Brian J., 43, Saxon, retail theft Aug. 23, $953 fine, $345 restitution.
RUBENDALL, Chrisstella A., 43, 703 Harriet St., Altoona, second-offense drunken driving Nov. 9, $1,531 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
BURKE, Dane M., 28, Fall Creek, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 24, $443 fine.
STELTER, Joshua J., 43, Elk Mound, possession of methamphetamine July 5, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ROGERS, Orion C., 27, Osseo, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed knife July 1, $3,976 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
SCHILLING Jr., Richard A., 29, 2211 Western Ave., criminal damage to property Sept. 5, $453 fine.
BURNHAM, Tiffany A., 28, Superior, retail theft Aug. 9, $453 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
CHOPPER, Timothy L., 31, Strum, bail jumping July 12, identity theft July 17, theft June 8, amphetamine delivery Feb. 10, 2022, burglary and criminal trespass to dwelling July 9, theft of mail July 10, two counts of operating after revocation Aug. 21 and April 18, 2022, disorderly conduct June 8, and possession of methamphetamine June 18, 2019, three years of probation, $4,945 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
NORTHRUP, Jeremy D., 36, Marshfield, bail jumping May 26, $903 fine, eight months jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
JUREK, Austin T., 29, 539 Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine July 4, two years of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
NYREN, Keenan J., 17, 3075 Runway Ave., Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Sept. 4, $463 fine.
DUCOMMUN, Kevin N., 49, 606 N. State St., Chippewa Falls, issuing worthless checks April 20, 2019, $463 fine, $374 restitution.
HILTBRUNER, William A., 50, 400 E. Canal St., Chippewa Falls, fourth-offense drunken driving June 5, three years of probation, $2,378 fine, six months jail, license revoked 33 months, ignition interlock one year, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Dunn County
Found guilty
WOLFF, Bonnie T., 37, Tallahassee, Fla., receiving or concealing stolen property May 26, $473 fine.
LEITER, Ole R., 29, Hillsdale, burglary March 18, four years of probation, $548 fine, ordered not to have contact with Synergy Cooperative in Ridgeland.