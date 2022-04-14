Eau Claire County
Found guilty
VUE, Ze, 51, Kaukauna, second-offense drunken driving Aug. 31, 2019, $966 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
ROBINSON, Ametrius D., 29, North Aurora, Ill., bail jumping March 10, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to possess firearms.
WHITNEY, Albert K., 39, Winter, hit and run Dec. 8, $831 fine.
HALVORSON, Gregory L., 59, Augusta, operating after revocation Dec. 17, $443 fine.
GEORGE, Emily A., 21, 703 N. Barstow St., possession of cocaine Aug. 26, $443 fine. Record may be expunged upon payment of fine.
PETTIS Jr., James E., 40, 1420 Bartlett Ave., Altoona, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Feb. 14 and July 21, two counts of bail jumping Feb. 14 and July 21, operating after revocation July 16, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 1, 2021, and disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer April 1, 2020, 4½ years of probation, $3,385 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CALIFF Jr., Joseph G., 63, Eau Claire, battery Dec. 3 and disorderly conduct Nov. 22, $886 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
ISAACSON, Joseph A., 44, 4506 Kensington Court, intimidation of a victim Oct. 11 and disorderly conduct Oct. 4, 18 months of probation, $986 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
NEUENFELDT, Tyrell C.P., 35, Augusta, possession of methamphetamine March 26, 2021, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VANG, Roger, 37, 2216 Vienna Terrace, take and drive vehicle without consent Feb. 8, bail jumping Jan. 29, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Dec. 30 and Sept. 3, two years of probation, $2,082 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WILLIS, Hans Z., 36, Eau Claire, threat to law enforcement officer Nov. 30, two years of probation, $518 fine.
CHARLONNE, Jamie J., 40, St. Cloud, Minn., possession of methamphetamine Sept. 21, possession of narcotic drugs Aug. 4, and bail jumping June 13, two years of probation, $599 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RASMUSSEN, Lana M., 41, 4900 Olson Drive, battery May 16, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
GAIER, Michael A., 53, 608 S. Main St., Chippewa Falls, seventh-offense drunken driving Jan. 16, 2021, three years prison, four years of extended supervision, $1,466 fine, lifetime license revocation, lifetime ignition interlock device, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
HRUBY, Troy G., 54, 2867 Western Ave., disorderly conduct Jan. 30, $443 fine.
VOSS-CHRISTNER, Christopher G., 31, 1828 S. Hastings Way, retail theft Jan. 12, $453 fine.
CROWDER, Jazmine N., 21, 1626½ Mappa St., battery Dec. 16, 2020, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of sentence.
DAHL-FISCHER, Kimberly K., 34, Madison, identity theft May 9, two years of probation, $528 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
VANG, Vong, 36, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, bail jumping Jan. 14, 2021, $449 fine, 120 days jail.
WILLIAMS, Derrick T., 26, 710 Second Ave., bail jumping May 6, 2018, and false imprisonment Jan. 1, 2018, $1,320 fine, six months jail.
HEYDE, Daniel J., 34, 725 Main St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 9, 2020, $1,009 fine, one year jail.