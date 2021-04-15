Eau Claire County
Found guilty
MALONEY, Kenneth, 52, Brooklyn Park, Minn., obstructing an officer March 20, 2004, $120 fine.
BURDICK, Dean A., 41, 2225 Moholt Drive, disorderly conduct June 30, 2019, bail jumping April 20, 2019, and possession of marijuana April 8, 2019, $1,329 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
HOUSTON, Aundray J., 47, 2032 Second St., theft and criminal damage to property Jan. 11, and operating after revocation May 22, two years of probation, $1,289 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
ZIRNGIBL, Robert J., 21, 904 E. Taylor Ave., battery Jan. 10, one year of probation, $543 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
ANDERSON, David A., 46, Martin, Tenn., two counts of failure to report to county jail May 23, 2003, and Nov. 2, 2002, $3,280 fine.
CHARLES, Brandolyn A., 29, Winona, Minn., operating motor vehicle without the owner’s consent March 6, $453 fine.
ROBINSON, James, 43, Chicago, retail theft July 25, $453 fine.
GRINDER, Andrew E., 32, 542 Putnam St., second-offense drunken driving Oct. 9, $1,467 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
PALAO PEREZ, Selvin A., 36, Arcadia, physical abuse of a child May 18, two years of probation, $518 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
LORVIG, Albert W., 25, 543 Churchill St., second-offense drunken driving Feb. 15, 2020, $1,528 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
LARSON, Mikkel S., 45, 109 Hichory Lane, second-offense drunken driving Jan. 10, 2020, $1,542 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
ROWAN, Keri L., 33, 511 Cameron St., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Nov. 10 and possession of a firearm by a felon Nov. 8, four years probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BRINKMAN, Claire A., 35, New Richmond, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 13, 2019, and retail theft Aug. 15, 2019, 18 months of probation, $1,021 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
HARRIS, Anna S., 25, Foxboro, bail jumping July 24, three years of probation, $399 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
YANG, Shoua, 37, Rochester, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 5, 2020, and bail jumping Jan. 4, 2020, $961 fine.
Probation revocation
ROGE, Matthew T., 39, 608 Plum St., neglecting a child Sept. 10, 2019, possession of marijuana Sept. 13, 2019, disorderly conduct Aug. 4, 2019, bail jumping May 14, and intimidating a victim and battery Aug. 18, 2017, 21 months prison, six months extended supervision, $3,059 fine.
KOLPIEN-FISHER, Saphyre L., 21, Boyd, methamphetamine delivery Nov. 26, 2018, $609 fine, one year jail.
GREEN, Caesae S., 30, 635 Franklin St., bail jumping and obstructing an officer Oct. 24, 2017, and strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property April 21, 2017, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,808 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BUNAI, Daniel P., 37, Eau Claire, stalking July 3, 2016, $725 fine, eight months jail.
KENT, Jesse D., 44, 1125 Oxford Ave., three counts of bail jumping Jan. 2, Sept. 10 and June 27, $1,229 fine, 42 days jail.