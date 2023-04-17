Dunn County Found guilty
HER, Pao, 58, N4791 Highway 25, Menomonie, knowingly violating a domestic abuse order and bail jumping Sept. 17, one year of probation, $291 fine.
ANASTACIO ALVARADO, Irving D., 31, Indianapolis, Ind., operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license Oct. 12, 2021, $725 fine.
KATZBAHN, Kara J., 32, 1015 Sixth St. East, Menomonie, possession of drug paraphernalia July 26, $463 fine.
BOYLE, Laura L., 43, 701 N. Broadway St., Menomonie, resisting or obstructing an officer July 31, $463 fine.
NORMAN, Jack H., 23, 932 N. Broadway St., Menomonie, operating after revocation Dec. 30, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 3, $2,030 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
HOUSTON, Aundray J., 49, 2007 Piedmont Road, possession of marijuana Dec. 20, 2021, $463 fine.
NICHOLS, Curtis A., 33, Comstock, resisting or obstructing an officer Oct. 22, 18 months of probation, $463 fine.
FOSTER, Dea Ja V.M., 29, Golden Valley, Minn., retail theft May 27, 2021, one year of probation, $370 fine, ordered not to have contact with Walmart in Menomonie.
LAIN, Serena E., 38, 932 N. Broadway St., Menomonie, possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver Oct. 3, seven years of probation, $538 fine, ordered to participate in treatment court and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BAHR, Steven L., 44, Elmwood, operating after revocation Dec. 8, $478 fine.
Probation revocation
HARMSTON, Stephen R., 31, 932 N. Broadway St., Menomonie, criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer April 6, 2021, $701 fine, nine months jail.
Eau Claire County Found guilty
VOLD, James M., 43, S8610 Balsam Road, obstructing an officer Feb. 28, $443 fine, 41 days jail.
SLOWIAK, Lacey G., 31, 3754 Sundet Road, Chippewa Falls, retail theft Aug. 23 and violation of harassment injunction July 23, $996 fine.
ELIASEN, Michael B., 34, 303 Putnam St., third-offense drunken driving Oct. 12, $1,783 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
PETERSON, Shaun A., 45, 2610 Pomona Drive, criminal damage to property Nov. 23, $453 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
POTTER, Courtney L., 28, 652 W. MacArthur Ave., disorderly conduct Feb. 26, $543 fine.
DAWSON, Jeremiah J., 29, Bloomer, possession of amphetamine Feb. 8, 2022, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
PLEMON, Thomas R., 24, 947 Alsace St., Altoona, second-offense drunken driving June 2, and two counts of bail jumping Sept. 8 and Aug. 25, $2,480 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
Probation revocation
MIERA, Jesus R.A., 41, 16765 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, three counts of bail jumping Aug. 26, 2021, and Nov. 13, 2019, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 26, 2021, and Dec. 15, 2019, $3,088 fine, one year jail.
WELLS, Patrick C., 30, Cadott, battery Oct. 25, 2020, and obstructing an officer Oct. 17, 2020, $930 fine, 213 days jail.
Chippewa County Found guilty
ANDERSON, Jeremy G., 43, 1693 Wheaton St., Chippewa Falls, theft Oct. 9, $473 fine.
JOHNSON, John N., 45, Gilman, bail jumping Sept. 24, 2017, three years of probation, $2,547 fine, 140 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Probation revocation
MIERA, Jesus R.A., 41, Jim Falls, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Feb. 14, 2022, $557 fine, six months jail.