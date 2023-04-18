Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BEARD, Jordan C., 38, 212 Platt St., carrying a concealed knife Dec. 18, $443 fine.
VIZENOR, Kathleen M., 45, 3512 Crescent Ave., two counts of disorderly conduct March 25 and June 2, $1,086 fine, 30 days jail.
VEGA, Lorenzo, 31, Milwaukee, battery and disorderly conduct March 5, 2022, one year of probation, $736 fine.
PATERNOGA, Naomi E., 26, 3940 Mitchell Road, bail jumping July 12, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to complete treatment court, maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CARDENAS, Nicky A., 46, Blaine, Minn., failure to maintain sex offender registry Aug. 19, $70 fine.
ERICKSON, Robert D., 57, 2208 11th St., operating after revocation Sept. 3, $443 fine.
AMELSE, Tashana E., 38, 4400 LaSalle St., neglecting a child June 23, 2020, $443 fine.
BERTRANG, Evan L., 31, Fairchild, bail jumping Feb. 8 and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 6, $886 fine.
PROCHASKA, Joshua J., 38, Houston, Minn., possession of amphetamine April 29, 2019, $443 fine.
WARE, Lee R., 38, 618 S. Barstow St., carrying a concealed knife Jan. 17, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
NOHR, Lindsay C., 38, Fall Creek, neglecting a child Aug. 2, 2020, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with Eau Claire County Department of Human Services directives, and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KING, Trudy L., 47, 13549 43rd Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Sept. 30, 2021, 10 years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
AGUILAR ORTIZ, Yair, 28, Whitehall, operating without a valid license, third offense within three years, Jan. 28, $443 fine.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
DEWITT, Andrew J., 48, 3510 Oakdale Court, operating after revocation Jan. 30, $599 fine.
JONES, Bailey C., 24, Jim Falls, disorderly conduct Jan. 15, $463 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
NICHOLS, Bryce A., 22, Gilman, operating after revocation Sept. 15, $599 fine.
CHRISTENSEN, Chad D., 44, 16452 Highway J., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving Jan. 30, 2022, $2,486 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock one year.
ROCK, Diane M., 54, 36½ E. Elm St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Jan. 22, one year of probation, $463 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MORELLO, Eric D., 31, 13550 41st Ave., Chippewa Falls, third-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content June 30, $1,730 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.
VELIE, Junior D.M., 18, 3487 S. Joles Parkway, Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Sept. 21, $463 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
HUNTER, Patrick J., 36, 18245 54th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing an officer Aug. 24, two years of probation, $1,389 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHNSON, Tonnia M., 36, Ontario, neglecting a child Sept. 1, 2019, and disorderly conduct Dec. 20, 2019, $926 fine, five months jail.
Probation revocation
SLOWIAK, Lacey G., 31, Jim Falls, bail jumping April 12, 2022, two counts of criminal trespass to dwelling Jan. 7, 2022, and March 14, 2022, violating a harassment restraining order Jan. 6, 2022, and criminal damage to property and resisting or obstructing an officer Nov. 12, 2021, $2,762 fine, six months jail.
WELLS, Patrick C., 30, Cadott, bail jumping April 2, 2021, battery Aug. 14, 2020, and possession of marijuana Jan. 31, 2019, $1,495 fine, 190 days jail.