Eau Claire County
Found guilty
CHINN, David L., 42, 308 Micheels Lane, Menomonie, retail theft, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to delivery and bail jumping Feb. 2021, four years of probation, $1,771 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LAGANSE, April M., 43, 1105½ Barland St., bail jumping Jan. 8 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver July 10, four years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
THIEDE, Zachary A., 31, Fall Creek, disorderly conduct Oct. 15, $543 fine.
SCHULTZ, Dillan J., 24, 4723 Speros Lane, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 30, $1,379 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
HAASL, Alexa A., 20, 709½ Main St., retail theft May 8, bail jumping March 12, 2020, and operating after revocation Jan. 11, 2020, $1,339 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of sentence.
KUHL, Christopher J., 45, Clear Lake, operating after revocation Feb. 6, $443 fine.
SCHULTZ, Nathan R., 38, 902 Vine St., fifth-offense drunken driving Feb. 24, 2020, three years of probation, $1,806 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
POIRIER, Austin L., 22, 16 N. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls, criminal trespass to dwelling June 1, $453 fine.
McKinley, Coby D., 28, Red Wing, Minn., possession of methamphetamine April 24, 2019, one year of probation, $668 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DENNING, Terri J., 44, 2425 Jackson St., uttering a forgery Oct. 11, identity theft Aug. 3 and fraud against a financial institution June 17, three years of probation, $772 fine, 30 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
FITZPATRICK, Amber C., 34, 1828 S. Hastings Way, two counts of issuing worthless checks Jan. 5, 2020, and July 14, two years of probation, $758 fine.
WUCHERPFENNIG, Max P., 29, Eau Claire, bail jumping Nov. 6 and possession of methamphetamine Sept. 23, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MAXEY, Kalli M., 33, 400 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine and third-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance March 22, 2020, two years of probation, $2,299 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
PEUSE, Sean C., 42, 2223 Moholt Drive, battery and criminal trespass to dwelling Jan. 19, 2020, two years of probation, $896 fine.
JOHNSON, Rollie P., 28, 937 W. Hamilton Ave., battery and criminal damage to property Feb. 14, $896 fine.
CHRISTIANSON, Aaron W., 42, Greencastle, Ind., sexual intercourse with a child Oct. 10, six months probation, $443 fine.
SULLA, John M., 62, 881 Truax Blvd., operating after revocation Dec. 8, $443 fine.
LARSON, Dillon D., 22, 1520 Devney Drive, Altoona, disorderly conduct Nov. 26, $543 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
ATTER, Andrew N., 28, Stanley, second-offense possession of cocaine and second-offense possession of marijuana April 28, 2019, $1,096 fine, jail time served.
GRIFFITH, Jordan T., 28, 710 Second Ave., escape Nov. 14, 2019, 360 days jail.
PETERSON, George W., 48, 3078 Sky Hawk Drive, bail jumping Oct. 28, 2018, and sixth-offense drunken driving March 25, 2018, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $2,738 fine.