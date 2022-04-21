Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HAMILTON, Nicholas D., 35, New Auburn, two counts of retail theft Sept. 9 and July 12, and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 28, two years of probation, $906 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with Walmart.
BENTLEY, Patrick M., 28, 3902 Scotch Pine Court, third-offense drunken driving Nov. 25 and disorderly conduct June 7, one year of probation, $1,832 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25½ months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
FAUST, Michael L., 50, 1610 Whipple St., possession of methamphetamine Dec. 7, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ANDERSON, Dustin J., 39, 1511 Devney Drive, Altoona, two counts of criminal damage to property Dec. 12, 2020, and July 3, $1,906 fine.
STARNES, Daniel J., 44, Osseo, burglary of a building and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent June 13, three years of probation, $1,056 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
JENKINS, Silver O., 28, Eau Claire, lewd and lascivious behavior May 25 and disorderly conduct Nov. 30, 2020, $886 fine, 30 days jail.
NIELSEN, Daniel L., 38, Kenosha, two counts of operating after revocation Dec. 18 and Sept. 2, $886 fine.
HETRA, Jeramiah S., 33, 309 W. Garden St., Chippewa Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 22, $443 fine.
HENSLER, Robert D., 34, St. Francis, knowingly violating a domestic abuse order Sept. 19, one year of probation, $443 fine.
ROSS, Michael T., 39, 2809 E. Hamilton Ave., carrying a concealed knife Feb. 8, 2021, $443 fine.
HYATT, Kurt J., 26, Oakdale, Minn., possession of methamphetamine Aug. 9, $568 fine, 90 days jail.
CALLAGHAN, Joseph R., 33, 4335 Meadow Lane, third-offense drunken driving April 22, 2021, $1,783 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
ROTH, Duane A., 45, Dubuque, Iowa, retail theft Nov. 8, 2019, $589 fine.
HOLUM, Morgan S., 21, Augusta, bail jumping Feb. 11, $243 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
APPEL, Kyle R., 29, 815 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, carrying a concealed knife Jan. 4, $443 fine.
HEYDE, Daniel J., 34, 725 Main St., Chippewa Falls, narcotics delivery March 24, 2021, possession of heroin with intent to deliver and obstructing an officer May 30, four years of probation, $1,329 fine, nine months jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BEARD, Jordan C., 37, 1503 Menomonie St., bail jumping Nov. 15 and possession of methamphetamine Sept. 10, two years of probation, $352 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GOVEK, William J., 68, Willard, operating after revocation Oct. 27, $443 fine.
GARBORG, Kristina M., 49, 829 Harris St., endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct Aug. 8, $1,217 fine.
SHIPP, Terrence L., 38, Rice Lake, identity theft June 4, 2019, two years of probation, $703 fine.
POPPE, Elizabeth A., 40, 1828 S. Hastings Way, bail jumping and operating after revocation Oct. 13, $886 fine.
Probation revocation
FORTIN Jr., Richard A., 54, 618 S. Barstow St., fraudulent use of a credit card and theft April 1, 2021, and theft Oct. 28, 2020, $1,368 fine, nine months jail.,
BEAULIEU, Jared A., 20, 2110 Ohm Ave., burglary and possession of burglarious tools Dec. 26, 2018, 18 months prison, five years of extended supervision, $1,163 fine, ordered not to enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.