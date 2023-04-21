Chippewa County
Probation revocation
CASEY, Scott A., 39, 2106 Agnes St., possession of methamphetamine Feb. 24, 2021, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $281 fine.
BLACK Jr., Billy Ray, 24, Holcombe, bail jumping Oct. 18, 2021, and battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer May 2, 2021, $536 fine, nine months jail.
LUKEN, Jeremy J., 37, Rice Lake, operating after revocation and resisting or obstructing an officer Feb. 28, 2022, $892 fine, five months jail.
GOETZKA, Christopher S., 32, Medford, possession of narcotic drugs Aug. 30, three years of probation, $438 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHNSON, Jeremiah M., 39, Bloomer, substantial battery Dec. 30, three years of probation, $538 fine, ordered to write letter of apology and not drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DeCAMBALIZA, Nicholas R., 34, 2923½ Seymour Road, Eau Claire, burglary March 30, 2020, seven years of probation, $331 fine, $1,250 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAMBY, Terrent L., 42, Cadott, contact after domestic abuse arrest March 31, $563 fine, 18 days jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
MERTENS, Jason E., 44, 1018 E. Sixth St., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine July 8, two years of probation, $538 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
HOWLETT, Tamara L., 30, Augusta, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver Oct. 21, 2019, four years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MARTIN, Jarod W., 29, Rockland, possession of marijuana and second-offense drunken driving Sept. 12, $1,982 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
BAIRD, Brandon P., 37, Colfax, battery March 1, one year of probation, $463 fine.
REPAAL, Joshua M., 26, Onalaska, possession of marijuana Feb. 18, 2020, $443 fine.
WAAK, Kevin M., 39, Knapp, three counts of disorderly conduct July 11, 2021, March 25, 2022, and March 26, 2022, 18 months of probation, $1,689 fine.
KNIGHT, Luke D., 41, Seagoville, Texas, exposing genitals to a child Feb. 28, 2014, three years of probation, $2,993 fine, ordered to undergo sex offender assessment.
MCKEE, Jarvis T., 41, Madison, possession of marijuana Dec. 4, 2021, $463 fine.
NEURER, Michael J., 53, New Richmond, retail theft Sept. 12, $473 fine.
Probation revocation
DEAN, Andrew W., 40, Colfax, possession of drug paraphernalia July 13 and possession of methamphetamine June 3, 2021, $1,016 fine, one year jail.
ETCHISON, Timothy R., 39, Rice Lake, retail theft Sept. 8, 2020, $478 fine, three months jail.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
GEE, Brandon S., 33, 829 Revere St., bail jumping Feb. 10, 2022, possession of methamphetamine April 4, 2022, and attempted theft June 20, 2021, two years of probation, $1,499 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LEIN, Christopher A., 36, 3553 Fairfax St., bail jumping June 19 and possession of methamphetamine June 22, 2021, 18 months of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
PETERSON, Dustin J., 33, 415½ Putnam St., disorderly conduct June 21, one year of probation, $543 fine.
SANDERS, Howard A., 57, 2006 Altoona Ave., fifth-offense drunken driving Aug. 25, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,819 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BEARD, Jordan C., 38, Eau Claire, carrying a concealed knife April 13, $443 fine.
LONG, Joshua C., 33, 3515 Livingston Lane, theft Dec. 9 and disorderly conduct July 11, $4,131 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.