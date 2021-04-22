Eau Claire County
Found guilty
STARCK, Eric J., 40, Fall Creek, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping Feb. 27, five years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SACIA, Kyle M., 36, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, criminal damage to property Feb. 20 and causing threat, injury or harm by computer message Feb. 21, 18 months of probation, $462 fine.
WELTER, Shane R., 35, Augusta, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 8, 2020, $1,528 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
CASTILLO TZOMPAXTLE, Dallas D., 23, Eleva, possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 28, three years prison, five years of extended supervision, $352 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RIECK, Daniel L., 50, 3373 Southgate Court, operating after revocation May 31, $443 fine.
GRANT, Starlene, 32, Merrillan, obstructing an officer April 6, 2019, $493 fine.
CEDENO-HEHL, Austin C., 23, 1639 Anderson Road, battery and criminal damage to property Dec. 2, one year of probation, $362 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
SETNER, Lacy L., 41, 616 Talmadge St., possession of methamphetamine Sept. 24, two years of probation, $1,331 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CRONK, Mandlenkosi T., 25, 1019 Huebsch Blvd., disorderly conduct June 7, $543 fine.
ELLISON, Nathaniel R., 24, 13887 44th Ave., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 19, $1,530 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
WILLI, Robert M., 32, 912 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation Feb. 6, 2020, $443 fine.
MAHLER, Troy A., 54, 309½ S. Grove St., Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer Dec. 1, 2019, $443 fine.
ALF, Justin T., 30, N2683 730th St., Menomonie, carrying a concealed knife March 9 and failure to report to jail Jan. 15, $961 fine, 10 days jail.
KRUEGER, Steven C., 38, 2626 Third St., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 22, one year of probation, $518 fine.
MATTSON, Lance R., 60, 2003 Manor Court, battery and disorderly conduct Dec. 8, $1,086 fine.
WARD, Andrea M., 34, 606 Maxon St., false imprisonment Oct. 3 and identity theft April 28, two years of probation, $541 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, ordered not to have contact with Eau Claire Walmart.
LOR, Jaden L., 21, 650 Birch Drive, Altoona, operating after revocation Aug. 7, $443 fine.
PODHASKI, Brandon L., 33, 726 Spring St., operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and bail jumping Sept. 29, identity theft Sept. 22, methamphetamine delivery Feb. 18, 2020, three counts of possession of methamphetamine Sept. 22, March 12, 2020, and Oct. 25, 2019, and retail theft Nov. 29, 2018, three years of probation, $1,629 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to complete treatment court and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
TOMS, Gary L., 42, 534 Maple St., bail jumping Dec. 7, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
THORNTON, Samuel L., 37, 1208 Birch St., possession of narcotic drugs and delivering illegal articles to inmate Aug. 16, 2019, and escape Aug. 2, 2019, $1,636 fine, one year jail.
SEEVER, Amy B., 37, 328 Mt. Washington Ave., bail jumping July 28, 2017, $548 fine, two days jail.