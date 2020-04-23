Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BUTTENHOFF, David B., 58, 409 E. Grant Ave., bail jumping June 15 and possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to dwelling June 12, 18 months of probation, $1,489 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
FORDEN, Zachary J., 26, 3350 Garfield Road, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 27, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
LASHLEY, Gordon D., 36, 1818 Kendall St., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 9, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FELIX III, Richard J., 22, Osseo, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer and bail jumping Dec. 17, and possession of marijuana Dec. 21, 2018, $1,953 fine, one year probation, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STEPHAN, Sara A., 25, 4836 Ritsch Court, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 17 and Nov. 6, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
XIONG, Doua, 33, 1607 Bellinger St., stalking Aug. 1, three years of probation, three months jail, $618 fine.
KOPP, Rachel L., 31, Watertown, obstructing an officer April 3, $443 fine.
SHEARER, Jason S., 45, 1622½ Mappa St., bail jumping Jan. 8 and disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer Dec. 31, $1,429 fine, 90 days jail.
LUSSIER, Zachery W., 22, 1108 Second Ave., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 15, two years of probation, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
KAGIGEBI, Oakley C., 30, Hayward, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 25, $1,466 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, alcohol and drug assessment.
BURGRAFF, Kayla C., 25, Lake City, Minn., possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana April 24, 2019, and possession of a controlled substance Oct. 18, 2014, two years of probation, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
REINEKE, Adam J., 45, 3121 Seymour Road, disorderly conduct Feb. 26, $458 fine.
HAASNOOT, Jeremias C., 37, Eau Claire, battery Feb. 18, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
WILLIAMS, Louis C., 58, Eau Claire, identity theft Jan. 4, 2019, nine months jail.
GEHLER, Christopher L., 21, 907 Forest St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine April 22, 2019, and March 7 2018, criminal damage to property Aug. 3, 2018, battery Sept. 30, 2018, and disorderly conduct April 9, 2017, nine months jail, $2,618 fine.
MONTEZ, Matthew T., 32, Racine, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and resisting an officer Nov. 15, 2015, four years prison, five years extended supervision, $680 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
LEE, Alicia J., 40, 1004 Main St., bail jumping May 30, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine April 25, 2018, nine months jail, $1,172 fine.
THOMAS, Patrick J., 20, 1034½ E. Madison St., battery July 31, bail jumping Aug. 28, escape Aug. 1, and marijuana delivery and contributing to the delinquency of a child Feb. 3, 2019, one year jail, $2,440 fine.