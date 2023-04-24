Eau Claire County
Found guilty
KUNZ, Samantha J., 30, Whitehall, forgery Aug. 13, bail jumping and resisting an officer July 13, fraud against a financial institution Aug. 26, 2021, and uttering a forgery June 27, 2021, four years prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,881 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BRADEN, Jason D., 41, 618 S. Barstow St., bail jumping Feb. 7, $518 fine.
BUTTKE, Joshua S., 35, 5725 Otter Creek Court, bail jumping and disorderly conduct Feb. 12, $1,086 fine.
FOX II, Keith C., 42, 116 Fulton St., sixth-offense drunken driving Nov. 26, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,781 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ERICKSON, Scott A., 55, Altoona, possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 28, $443 fine.
CAREY, Ava R., 20, 1506 Nicholas Drive, possession of marijuana Jan. 31, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
ANDERSON, Brian L., 38, Milwaukee, bail jumping and possession of marijuana Nov. 1, disorderly conduct Jan. 6, 2022, and second-offense drunken driving July 3, 2021, two years of probation, $2,171 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
JAHN, Jordan G., 39, 558 Putnam St., two counts of theft May 18 and 19, 18 months of probation, $417 fine.
RICHMOND, Kay L., 59, Tomah, straw purchasing of a firearm Feb. 6, 2022, $518 fine.
WILLGER, Nathan J., 46, 1420 Cornell St., fourth-offense drunken driving May 26, three years of probation, $4,873 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
BROWN, Nathan W., 51, Augusta, issuing a worthless check Sept. 1, 2019, $2,567 fine.
Probation revocation
COX, Timothy D., 36, 2413 Paul St., criminal damage to property Aug. 16, 2021, two counts of possession of methamphetamine July 10, 2021, and Dec. 17, 2020, two counts of theft Aug. 16, 2021, and May 27, 2021, two counts of bail jumping Aug. 16, 2021, and Dec. 8, 2019, and forgery May 17, 2019, 18 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $3,399 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
MONTONYA, Cassandra S., 26, Conrath, drunken driving with a passenger under age 16 April 21, 2022, and possession of methamphetamine April 2, 2022, three years of probation, $2,036 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RAVELLETTE, Darrell D., 62, 843 N. Hastings Way, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 1, two years of probation, $926 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ESPEY, David B., 29, Bloomer, battery Sept. 25, $413 fine.
ABRAMS, Domanick J., 26, 731 Plum St., possession of methamphetamine Feb. 20, 2022, three years of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BERMAN III, James A., 42, Ladysmith, possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver Oct. 13, four years of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KAZLE, Kyle S., 29, St. Paul, Minn., criminal trespass to dwelling Aug. 10, $473 fine, 12 days jail.
BAXTER Sr., Joseph D., 42, 6 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Dec. 2 and knowingly violating a domestic abuse order Dec. 14, three years of probation, $4,224 fine, six months jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KULLMAN, Landon P., 40, 2104 Linda Lane, possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 27, $701 fine.