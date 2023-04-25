Dunn County
Found guilty
JOHNSON, Andrew V., 27, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed knife and three counts of bail jumping March 16, 2021, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,390 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol.
DEAN, Andrew W., 40, Colfax, operating after revocation Oct. 23, $463 fine.
DEHNER, Brooke N., 22, Durand, causing injury by operating while under the influence July 24, $1,492 fine, 30 days jail, license suspended one year, ignition interlock one year.
HERMOSILLO Jr., Randy A., 29, 610 21st Ave. East, Menomonie, theft Aug. 12 and second-offense possession of marijuana July 18, one year of probation, $1,011 fine.
CARROLL, Sharron E., 56, Black River Falls, operating after revocation April 27, 2020, $443 fine.
SCHILLINGER, Sheri L., 58, 1902 Third Ave. N.E., Menomonie, fifth-offense drunken driving July 15, 2020, one year prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $1,399 fine, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
HARMSTON, Stephen R., 31, 384 Red Cedar St., Menomonie, resisting an officer Feb. 1, $463 fine, 90 days jail.
FOSTER, Brandon M.E., 38, 1018 Sixth St. East, Menomonie, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping March 28, carrying a concealed knife Feb. 11, and retail theft Feb. 4, three years of probation, $1,549 fine.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ANDERSON, Brian L., 38, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct Oct. 3, 2021, two years of probation, $443 fine.
THOMPSON, Coral L., 40, Fall Creek, second-offense drunken driving May 21, $1,218 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year.
DESFORGE, Grace M., 21, 1831 Babcock St., possession of marijuana Jan. 8, $443 fine.
STOEKLEN, Jason N., 34, 817 Broadview Blvd., operating after revocation Jan. 17, 2022, and obstructing an officer Aug. 4, 2020, $979 fine.
MALYSZKA, Matthew J., 34, Orland Park, Ill., second-offense drunken driving June 23, $1,504 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
CASEY, Scott A., 39, 2106 Agnes St., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Nov. 6, 2½ years prison, 3½ years of extended supervision, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
NIBLETT, Shawn R., 23, 226 W. Cedar St., Chippewa Falls, hit and run attended vehicle Aug. 18, $7,159 fine.
Probation revocation
CLAYTON, Devin D., 28, Colfax, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 9, 2020, $704 fine, nine months jail.
FOX II, Keith C., 42, Fall Creek, fifth-offense drunken driving Dec. 8, 2019, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $752 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CASEY, Scott A., 39, 2106 Agnes St., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 10, 2022, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver May 31, 2021, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,075 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BELDEN, Tina M., 47, 13068 42nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine June 17, $522 fine, 97 days jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
KORN, Donna L., 53, Boyd, possession of amphetamine, LSD or psilocin May 30, 2019, $463 fine.
TRIPLETT Jr., Raymond L., 33, 613 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping and criminal damage to property March 8, and resisting or obstructing an officer Jan. 17, $1,600 fine, 50 days jail.
ERICKSON, Robert D., 57 34½ Cliff St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine April 6, 2022, three years of probation, $312 fine, $401 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LYBERT, Robert E., 38, Edna St., Chippewa Falls, resisting or obstructing an officer Dec. 6, $463 fine, two days jail.
CARL, Timothy A., 43, 1417 Summit St., possession of marijuana Oct. 23, $463 fine, 28 days jail.