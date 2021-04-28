Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WHITE, Thomas K., 30, 2230 Roy St., disorderly conduct Oct. 26, two years of probation, $543 fine.
HENKEL, Jason R., 44, 1920 Valmont Ave., bail jumping June 25 and stalking Sept. 22, 2019, two years of probation, $452 fine.
WALDERA, Alex D., 21, Winsted, Minn., retail theft Jan 22, 2020, $503 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
SILLMAN, Martin L., 58, 1106 Glades Drive, Altoona, disorderly conduct March 6, $543 fine.
GIRDHARI, Devon R., 25, Janesville, operating after revocation July 7, 2020, $443 fine.
TRIPLETT, Tyreece J., 29, 1119 Meridian Heights Drive, criminal damage to property Dec. 29, $553 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
WEINER, Chase A., 21, 2215 Rudolph Road, second-offense drunken driving June 28, $1,530 fine, 30 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
WEEMS, Justin D., 3510 Karen Court, disorderly conduct and bail jumping Sept. 4, 18 months of probation, $986 fine.
HAFERMAN, William C., 36, 2603 Edgewood Lane, fourth-offense drunken driving May 18, two years of probation, $1,871 fine, three months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
DODGE, Jeremy J., 37, Gilman, two counts of operating after revocation July 26 and Dec. 23, 2019, $936 fine.
WUOLLET, Shayla A., 36, 620 Saxonwood Road, Altoona, operating after revocation March 10, 2020, $443 fine.
WEST, Ryne C., 27, Andover, Minn., second-offense drunken driving Feb. 24, 2020, $1,466 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
ROBINSON, Anthony V., 23, Fall Creek, disorderly conduct Feb. 3, 2019, $443 fine. Record to be expunged.
GORKOWSKI, Daniel D., 69, Fairchild, fourth-degree sexual assault Aug. 27, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to have contact with the victim and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
ANDERSON, Jakob C., 18, 2144 90th St., disorderly conduct March 8, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
CRAMER, Paige S., 26, 1207 S. Dewey St., second-offense drunken driving Jan. 29, $1,468 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
ATTER, Andrew N., 28, 859 E. Grand Ave., failure to report to jail Sept. 25, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
RIGNEY, Ethan L., 24, 2235½ Fourth St., resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop Jan. 31, $443 fine, 15 days jail.
ESCAMILLA-HERNANDEZ, Luis E., 26, 150 Tenth St. West, Altoona, disorderly conduct Nov. 16, $543 fine.
Probation revocation
DAVIS, Trevor L., 31, Rice Lake, intimidation of a victim Sept. 25, 2018, $543 fine, 258 days jail.
SIGEARS, Cory A., 32, 5334 Christopher Drive, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Dec. 13, 2018, resisting an officer by failing to stop for a vehicle Aug. 8, 2018, and resisting an officer Aug. 10, 2018, $4,133 fine, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HILSON, Eric L., 37, 2234 James Ave., Altoona, fifth-offense drunken driving Sept. 30, 2018, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, $626 fine.