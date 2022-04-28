Eau Claire County
Found guilty
STROMME, Joshua O., 32, Eau Claire, two counts of bail jumping July 7 and June 2, throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker March 1, 2021, two years of probation, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
WHEELER, Adam L., 36, 829 Kari Drive, forgery July 14, $453 fine.
NOELDNER, Jacob R., 27, 4939 Coventry Court, criminal damage to property Feb. 27, $543 fine.
BURGHARDT, Robert W., 46, 3626 Seymour Road, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 11, two years of probation, $518 fine.
JIMENEZ-VIGUERES, Hermilo, 29, 2715 Eisenhower St., battery and disorderly conduct Dec. 21, two years of probation, $1,086 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
KRUEGER, Steven C., 39, 2245 S. Hastings Way, two counts of bail jumping Oct. 23 and Oct. 27 and carrying a concealed knife July 27, two years of probation, $1,479 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SMITH, Timothy C., 50, E9871 410th Ave., possession of methamphetamine Aug. 27, two years of probation, $518 fine.
GRAFF, Jonathon T., 27, 2511 Rudolph Road, third-offense drunken driving March 21, 2021, $1,783 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
RICKS, Willie L., 41, River Falls, possession of cocaine Feb. 21, 2021, $443 fine.
LONETREE, Minnie A., 20, Black River Falls, possession of marijuana Jan. 25, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
PESKAR-KLIMEK, Susan M., 51, 103 Division St., Chippewa Falls, two counts of retail theft Oct. 26, $906 fine.
MINCK Jr., Kenneth P., 61, Eau Claire, criminal trespass Sept. 22, $453 fine, seven days jail.
PFANNES, Jamie T., 54, Black River Falls, fourth-offense drunken driving Sept. 2, three years of probation, $1,516 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
QUADERER, Jeremy E., 41, Hayward, possession of cocaine Sept. 2, $443 fine.
WALKER, Anthony, 50, Brooklyn Park, Minn., possession of marijuana March 10, 2021, $673 fine.
THORNTON, Regglie L., 37, Edgerton, third-offense drunken driving July 7, 2019, $1,781 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
ORTIZ, Armando L., 30, 1904 Lloyd Ave., possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 23, $886 fine.
WASHINGTON, Miranda K., 27, 1304 Devney Drive, Altoona, obstructing an officer Dec. 17, $443 fine.
JOHNSON, Theo L., 55, Chetek, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 26, two years of probation, $518 fine.
PICKNEY, Chad L., 44, 843 N. Hastings Way, carrying a concealed knife Oct. 14, $443 fine.
FITZPATRICK, Timothy D., 50, 16765 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of bail jumping July 14, 2020, one year of probation, $385 fine.
FOGELTANZ, Scott R., 57, 1439 Fairmont Ave., theft Jan. 2, 2020, $3,685 fine.
MARTEN, Saige T., 29, Boyd, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and attempting to flee an officer June 14, four years prison, four years extended supervision, $1,036 fine, $500 that was seized is forfeited to the West Central Drug Task Force, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DOMKA, Crystal L., 36, 1827 Babcock St., neglecting a child Feb. 19, 2021, $443 fine.
RAJOTTE-CARLSON, Lachlin S., 25, 3241½ Sixth St., disorderly conduct April 1, 2019, $443 fine.
GORRES, Kameron J., 25, 3009 Hidden Meadow Court, three counts of theft Nov. 1, 2018, Jan. 1, 2019, and March 1, 2019, $1,359 fine.
Probation revocation
GHEER, Matthew W., 30, 1123 Pershing St., theft June 3, 2019, $594 fine, seven months jail.