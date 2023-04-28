Eau Claire County
Found guilty
FROSTMAN-WIEGEL, Alexander D., 20, 2725 Diane Lane, possession of marijuana Nov. 1, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
JENSON, Daniel J., 29, 618 S. Barstow St., contact after domestic abuse arrest and disorderly conduct Feb. 25, and battery Jan. 15, two years of probation, $1,529 fine, ordered to undergo mental health and anger management assessments.
SAMUELSON, Jordan N., 28, Mondovi, obstructing an officer June 30, 2021, $443 fine.
FELLER, Joshua J., 41, Black River Falls, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 6, criminal damage to property and bail jumping May 31, possession of marijuana May 24, 2022, and threat to law enforcement officer Sept. 1, three years of probation, $2,375 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SNEEN, Paula J., 37, Eau Claire, resisting an officer March 30 and retail theft Dec. 21, 2021, two years of probation, $896 fine, ordered to complete treatment court.
STEWARD, Ralon N., 24, 3219 Brian St., strangulation and suffocation and false imprisonment Nov. 2, two years of probation, $1,236 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
NELSON, Angelica C., 30, Strum, failure to update information as a sex offender Dec. 20, $518 fine, one year jail.
ANELLO, Darryl L., 34, Green Bay, battery Dec. 7, $443 fine.
LAHNER, Ethan D., 23, 509½ N. Dewey St., second-offense drunken driving July 18, $1,468 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
KOLPIEN, Hank A., 20, Boyd, obstructing an officer May 18, 2022, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
LUQUE RIOS, Luis G., 26, 5074 Bonnie Vale Court, operating after revocation Sept. 30, $443 fine.
NELSON, Monica D., 36, Altoona, possession of narcotic drugs Oct. 31, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to complete treatment court and maintain absolute sobriety, and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PUE, Rebecca S., 36, Marshfield, possession of drug paraphernalia July 10, 2021, $443 fine.
HEATH, Robert E., 39, 4466 Princeton Ridge Drive, second-offense drunken driving Oct. 30, $1,531 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
PARRISH, Ronnie D., 60, Eau Claire, drive or operate vehicle without owner’s consent June 22, identity theft Nov. 24, 2021, four years of probation, $362 fine, ordered not to have contact with Eau Claire County Kwik Trip locations.
GENTRY, Timothy W., 36, 1104 Birch St., obstructing an officer and possession of cocaine May 28, 2022, and disorderly conduct Sept. 21, 18 months of probation, $2,404 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
NELSON, Monica D., 36, Altoona, second-offense possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping Oct. 6, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine and identity theft May 28, 2019, $2,055 fine, one year jail.
PARRISH, Ronnie D., 60, Eau Claire, obstructing an officer Aug. 11, 2016, two counts of bail jumping Aug. 11, 2016, and June 27, 2016, and possession of methamphetamine April 13, 2016, $2,097 fine, 320 days jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
FORD, Devin L., 29, 10200 175th St., Chippewa Falls, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct Aug. 28, $2,006 fine, 75 days jail.
SCHULTE, Clayton L., 24, 524 Coleman St., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Jan. 30, three years of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.