Dunn County
Found guilty
ARBUCKLE, Joshua L., 41, E4254 370th Ave., Menomonie, knowingly violating a domestic abuse order June 5, $463 fine.
GARRICK, Kara J., 29, St. Paul, Minn., retail theft Dec. 31, 2018, $453 fine.
DIETZ, Michelle L., 51, Elk Mound, bail jumping July 18 and operating a firearm while intoxicated Dec. 12, 2021, one year of probation, $1,462 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
HORNER, Andrew R., 41, 2724 Fryklund Drive, Menomonie, misappropriation of personal identifying information Feb. 2, two years of probation, $603 fine.
JACOBSEN, Derik A., 31, St. Paul, Minn., possession of marijuana Aug. 13, $463 fine.
CHARLES, Donald R., 55, 902 Tenth St. East, Menomonie, operating after revocation June 1, 2021, $478 fine.
WAHL, Douglas J., 61, N3987 490th St., Menomonie, third-offense drunken driving Nov. 25, two years of probation, $2,197 fine, 65 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
DENT, Jerry T., 30, 1303 Main St. East, Menomonie, bail jumping Feb. 27, $538 fine, 30 days jail.
WODASZEWSKI, Chantelle L., 35, Center City, Minn., disorderly conduct July 9 and bail jumping July 15, one year of probation, $1,126 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Probation revocation
LEE, Eric M., 40, Chicago, two counts of bail jumping Oct. 17, 2020, and Nov. 2, 2020, jail time served.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
JOHNSON, Andrew J., 35, 927 Harriet St., Altoona, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver July 3, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GOMEZ, Hailie K., 21, Wausau, possession of methamphetamine May 9, 2019, two years of probation, $618 fine, 90 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GRANT, James E., 33, 624 Saxonwood Road, Altoona, disorderly conduct Sept. 16, 2021, $543 fine.
ACKERMAN, James R., 35, 721 Oxford Ave., possession of a controlled substance Nov. 9 and criminal damage to property June 23, 18 months of probation, $661 fine, 180 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
OTTMAN, Jeremy R., 44, 1424 Terill St., Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer and hit and run attended vehicle Dec. 20, $1,224 fine, 30 days jail.
CANTU, Lucas, 68, 6718 Crescent Ave., battery April 30, 2022, $543 fine, five days jail.
JOHNSON, Brandon T., 36, 2917 Winsor Drive, retail theft Sept. 26, $443 fine.
TERRY, Dallas L., 34, 5606 Olson Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 18, $443 fine, five days jail.
HEMINGWAY, Hollie J., 32, 2818 Augusta St., three counts of neglecting a child Aug. 1, 2021, two years of probation, $1,329 fine, 120 days.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
TESKE, Joseph M., 35, 2602 Hallie Lane, knowingly violating a domestic abuse order and bail jumping Oct. 26, two years of probation, $926 fine.
HAHN, Travis W., 43, 2255 Wilson St., Menomonie, bail jumping and failing to install or tampering with an ignition interlock device March 18, 2019, and possession of marijuana March 15, 2019, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,888 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
LEHN, Angelo A., 32, 843 N. Hastings Way, Eau Claire, criminal damage to property Nov. 1, one year of probation, $665 fine, six months jail, $192 restitution, ordered to participate in treatment court.
OPGENARTH, Beau J., 34, 12793 42nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Jan. 7, 18 months of probation, $543 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.