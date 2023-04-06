Chippewa County
Found guilty
DEETZ, Garrett D., 25, 11188 16th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and intentionally pointing a firearm at another person March 11, 2022, two years of probation, $1,389 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
PRINCE, Joshua J., 33, Cadott, third-offense drunken driving Oct. 15, 2021, $1,730 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.
VANMEEKEREN, Keith A., 41, 7527 140th St., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving Oct. 14, 2021, $1,750 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.
WOOLEY, Kerry E., 36, 303½ Cobban St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense possession of cocaine Dec. 3, 2021, two years of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
TURNER, Ryan A., 36, Bloomer, resist conservation warden Feb. 16, 2021, $726 fine, DNR privileges revoked or suspended for one year.
TAYLOR, Shawnia A., 21, Bloomer, possession of methamphetamine July 28 and theft July 27, three years of probation, $1,011 fine, 90 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LABREC, Stephanie L., 33, Minneapolis, possession of drug paraphernalia June 20, $463 fine.
GALINDO, Austin M., 23, 3107 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Dec. 5, 2019, one year of probation, $443 fine.
MAGNUSON, Ian L., 23, Webster, possession of methamphetamine April 15, 2021, two years of probation, $538 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
SEIBEL, Jake J., 33, Bloomer, possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 25, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 1 and possession of narcotic drugs June 9, three years of probation, $1,614 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SOUNG, John, 46, 843 Revere St., Eau Claire, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Aug. 29, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, $288 fine.
THIBEDEAU, Joshua A., 29, 3323 Seymour Road, Eau Claire, fifth-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content Oct. 10, 2020, one year prison, 2½ years of extended supervision, $1,483 fine, ignition interlock one year, lifetime license revocation.
TRUSTY, Aurora C., 32, Cohasset, Minn., disorderly conduct March 12, $463 fine, 19 days jail.
DUCOMMUN, Kevin N., 49, 606 N. State St., Chippewa Falls, resisting an officer causing injury and resisting or obstructing an officer April 28, 2019, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $2,702 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MOUNT, Robert C., 64, Scottsdale, Ariz., resisting a conservation warden Aug. 5, $1,103 fine.
Probation revocation
SHILTS, Luke J., 33, 1004 Thomas St., Eau Claire, theft Aug. 19, 2019, $1,231 fine, one year jail.
ERICKSON, Nicholas S., 38, 511 Dodge St., Eau Claire, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Oct. 6, 2018, $176 fine, one year jail.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
KABUS, Devon J., 18, 3334 Delbert Road, underage sexual activity March 1, 2021, and disorderly conduct July 7, 2021, 18 months of probation, $886 fine, 40 hours of community service, ordered not to have sexual contact with children. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
ROBINSON, Jamie G., 38, 120 S. Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 12, one year of probation, $886 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WRIGHT, Matthew L., 49, 1915 Hopkins Ave., operating after revocation and possession of marijuana Jan. 25, $886 fine.