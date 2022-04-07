Eau Claire County
Found guilty
JORDAN, Marcus T., 32, Independence, two counts of identity theft Oct. 7, three years of probation, $372 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
DANIELS, Evan G., 22, 922 E. Fillmore Ave., intentionally abuse a hazardous substance and second-offense operating while intoxicated Dec. 3, $1,911 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
KRAMER, Michael A., 52, Ellsworth, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver July 28, 3½ years prison, five years of extended supervision, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MARBLE, Marcus J., 42, Charlotte, N.C., disorderly conduct June 1, 2017, $343 fine.
WHITE, James M., 36, 1320 Howard Drive, hit and run attended vehicle June 25, $831 fine.
BINSTOCK, Jeremy J., 36, 2706 Bongey Drive, Menomonie, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed knife Nov. 13, $886 fine.
WARE, Lee R., 36, Black River Falls, disorderly conduct Oct. 26, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
ZAWISTOWSKI, Logan D., 24, 1802 Sunset Drive, second-offense drunken driving and possession of a firearm while intoxicated Dec. 14, 2020, $1,935 fine, 30 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
WILLI, Robert M., 33, 614 N. Barstow St., battery and disorderly conduct Dec. 22, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine.
MATTSON, Nathaniel L., 33, Superior, disorderly conduct June 27, $443 fine.
BLODGETT, Matthew C., 33, 1203 Bellevue Ave., second-offense drunken driving June 27, $1,593 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
HOPKINS, Richard D., 52, 631 Deyo Ave., third-offense drunken driving Aug. 19, $5,589 fine, 140 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
SOCKNESS, Abigail P., 19, 3020 Schabaker Court, Menomonie, uttering a forgery Sept. 15, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Dec. 25, and methamphetamine delivery Sept. 14, four years of probation, $661 fine, $527 restitution, $400 that was seized is forfeited to West Central Drug Task Force, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LEE, Chantavy, 45, 3120 Uranus Ave., two counts first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12, repeated sexual assault of the same child, and sexual assault of a child under age 16, 25 years prison, 10 years of extended supervision, register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, no work or interaction with children under age 16, $2,072 fine.
GOMEZ MARTINEZ, Pedro J., 36, 618 S. Barstow St., threat to law enforcement officer and second-offense drunken driving Oct. 3, 2020, two years of probation, $1,897 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
FLOHR, Rodney W., 56, Ladysmith, lewd and lascivious behavior Jan. 11, one year of probation, $443 fine.
KOLPIEN, Shaun T., 32, Fairchild, possession of marijuana Dec. 27, $443 fine.
JACKSON, Andrew C., 40, Kansas City, Mo., battery and disorderly conduct April 12, 2021, one year of probation, $886 fine.
DOUGLAS, Sheri L., 45, Osseo, theft Sept. 4, $453 fine, three months jail.
Probation revocation
KRUEGER, Steven C., 39, 2626 Third St., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 22, 2021, $531 fine, nine months jail.
JORDAN, Marcus T., 32, Fairchild, escape Nov. 21, 2019, nine months jail.
CORNEHL, Amanda L., 38, 1720 Laurel Ave., possession of methamphetamine Nov. 21, 2019, $553 fine, nine months jail.