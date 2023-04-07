Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ADRIAN, Nathan J., 35, 211 Court Drive, possession of counterfeit drug with intent to deliver Jan. 11, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Oct. 25, four years of probation, $1,036 fine, 180 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KRUEGER, Racquel R., 34, Crandon, battery July 11 and disorderly conduct July 16, 18 months of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
VARSHO, Whisper L., 30, 2333 Ridgeview Drive, bail jumping Nov. 16, one year of probation, $443 fine.
JORDAN, Anthony M., 32, St. Louis, Mo., burglary Sept. 29, four years of probation, $268 fine.
THOMAS, Antwon K., 35, Mount Pleasant, bail jumping June 6 and fourth-offense drunken driving April 30, 2022, two years of probation, $2,376 fine, one year jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
BROOKS, Christopher D., 42, 618 S. Barstow St., bail jumping Nov. 5 and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 3, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, 90 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GOETZKA, Christopher S., 32, Fairchild, disorderly conduct Nov. 14, 2021, and neglecting a child Oct. 6, 2021, 18 months of probation, $1,161 fine, 90 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with Eau Claire County Department of Human Services directives, and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
NIEUWENHUIS, David J., 41, 2108 Crescent Ave., disorderly conduct Oct. 9, theft Sept. 29, 2021, and uttering a forgery Nov. 18, 2021, two years of probation, $538 fine, 90 days jail.
GREEN, Jab T., 39, Couderay, two counts of retail theft March 26, 2022, and July 26, three years of probation, $422 fine, 180 days jail.
HOOVER, Jodie L., 56, Altoona, carrying a concealed knife Nov. 29 and retail theft Dec. 17, $836 fine.
TYLER, Kristen M., 33, Eau Claire, bail jumping Feb. 23, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 13 and Aug. 27, 2021, and uttering a forgery May 10, two years of probation, $736 fine, $243 restitution, 90 days jail.
SCHMIDT, Matthew P., 43, Melrose, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 12, 2020, two years of probation, $2,350 fine, 90 days jail.
EATON, Patrick M., 58, 1916 Seventh St., second-degree recklessly endangering safety Sept. 2, four years of probation, $518 fine, nine months jail, ordered to complete treatment court and maintain absolute sobriety, and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WELLS, Edward C., 37, 1504 E. Madison St., third-offense drunken driving July 2, 2021, $3,303 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
GREEN, Jab T., 39, Couderay, retail theft and bail jumping July 7, two years of probation, $397 fine.
LOWRY, Keaton D., 22, W3940 Mitchell Road, bail jumping July 14, 18 months of probation, $518 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
GREENGRASS, Warrington G., 43, Merrillan, second-degree recklessly endangering safety March 6, 2022, three years of probation, $518 fine, three months jail.
GOMEZ, Breanna R., 25, Winona, Minn., three counts of bail jumping Jan. 2, 2022, and Oct. 13, 2021, and two counts of identity theft Aug. 11, 2021, and Jan. 6, 2020, two years of probation, $2,760 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
BROWN, James T., 40, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine July 7, 2021, $817 fine, six months jail.