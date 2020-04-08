Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ALBA, Kristen A., 31, 2634 South Slope Terrace, three counts of violation of harassment injunction Oct. 30, Nov. 8 and August 2019, possession of cocaine Oct. 30, disorderly conduct Oct. 24, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Oct. 28 and neglecting a child October and November 2019, three years of probation, $3,951 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
WEBB, Dustin A., 41, Taylor, retail theft Feb. 9, $453 fine.
DUMHOLT, Kaeden T.J., 25, 4330 118th St., Chippewa Falls, attempting to flee an officer and possession of illegally obtained prescription Dec. 27, 30 months of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MILLIS, Jennifer L., 44, 545½ Balcom St., possession of illegally obtained prescription Nov. 18, $443 fine.
CAMPTON, Carly R., 32, Medford, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 6, $518 fine, five months jail.
WALKER, Eric L., 47, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct and two counts of bail jumping Aug. 10, $1,329 fine, 30 days jail.
ORTIZ, Maritza S., 36, 436 N. Barstow St., failure to report to jail May 7, $518 fine, two days jail.
BOLLOM, Adam W., 35, 435 State St., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving, carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping and possession of marijuana Jan. 12, 2019, $3,110 fine, 70 days jail or 60 days jail and 80 hours of community service, license revoked two years, ignition interlock 18 months.
KNECHT-LONG, Daniel A., 32, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of marijuana Feb. 11, $181 fine.
SMITH, Steven L., 59, Eleva, intimidation of a victim Jan. 28, $543 fine, seven days jail or 56 hours of community service.
PHILLIPS, Robert D., 32, Eleva, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 20, 2018, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CONCHIS LUGARDO, Gerardo L., 32, 836 Harriet St., Altoona, operating after revocation Dec. 13, $443 fine.
JOHNSON, Kevin J., 47, 533 Balcom St., bail jumping Dec. 6 and third-offense drunken driving April 3, 2019, $3,694 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
KLAPHAKE, Dustin R., 30, Elk Mound, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 5, $443 fine.
SONHEIM, Kristin L., 32, Manitowoc, possession of marijuana June 3, 2018, $443 fine.
BULLARD, Rodney J., 51, Eau Claire, bail jumping March 10 and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 21, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SYKORA, Debora M., 65, 618 S. Barstow St., three counts of bail jumping Dec. 26 and Nov. 23, and battery Nov. 14, three years of probation, $1,997 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, complete treatment court and not enter taverns.
Probation revocation
BRUHN, Carl J., 54, Boyd, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 11, 2018, $535 fine, nine months jail or eight months jail and 240 hours of community service.
SHEFFIELD, Joshua T., 29, 6718 Crescent Ave., burglary May 20, 2016, $1,504 fine, one year prison, one year extended supervision, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BERTRANG, Caleb J., 19, 2017 Vine St., burglary March 20, 2019, 10 months jail, $539 fine.
OLESON, Cassandra L., 28, 5711 Gables Drive, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 2, 2016, jail time served.
CHARLONNE, Jamie J., 38, 3645 London Road, intimidation of a victim Aug. 12, 2017, and battery June 17, 2017, six months jail.
MALLETT, Walter T., 44, 2424 Spooner Ave., Altoona, possession of marijuana and bail jumping Nov. 13, 2018, $920 fine, jail time served.