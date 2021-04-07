Eau Claire County
Found guilty
YESKIE, Eric P., 30, Mondovi, second-offense possession of marijuana June 10, $518 fine, 30 days jail.
HAGEDORN, Richard C., 35, Colfax, disorderly conduct Dec. 5, 2019, 18 months of probation, $543 fine.
FOX II, Keith C., 40, Fall Creek, fifth-offense drunken driving Dec. 8, 2019, three years of probation, $1,805 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
KNUDSON, Seth C., 25, Strum, contact after domestic abuse arrest Dec. 18 and disorderly conduct Dec. 17, 18 months of probation, $986 fine.
BEST, Dillon M., 23, Eleva, second-offense drunken driving June 12, $1,529 fine, 30 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
SCHIERNBECK, Houston W.M., 33, 10875 40th Ave., Chippewa Falls, retail theft June 25, $452 fine.
CHARLONNE, Jamie J., 39, South Yarmouth, Mass., three counts of bail jumping Feb. 28, Aug. 25 and Aug. 30, two counts of identity theft Aug. 24 and 25, possession of methamphetamine and obstructing an officer Dec. 25, 2019, and methamphetamine delivery Oct. 2, 2019, three years of probation, $3,273 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HITCHCOCK, Samahjay D., 20, 19 Pansy Lane, Altoona, obstructing an officer Nov. 7, $443 fine.
JOHNSON, John M., 56, 1103 Sunset Lane, Altoona, disorderly conduct Dec. 10, $543 fine.
FEDIE, Matthew J., 36, Mondovi, cocaine delivery July 25, 2019, two years of probation, $768 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BARTA, Amber R., 35, 1612 11th St., battery Feb. 17, 2019, $161 fine.
MORENO, Morgan A., 28, 603 Manor Court, Altoona, three counts of identity theft Feb. 27, Aug. 24 and Sept. 21, bail jumping, retail theft and carrying a concealed knife Feb. 28, and battery Aug. 30, three years of probation, $2,412 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CHRISTIE, Sabrina A., 22, 12 E. Birch St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation March 2, bail jumping May 29 and possession of methamphetamine July 14, 2019, two years of probation, $1,579 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SUCKOW, Patrick J., 47, 4900 Olson Drive, disorderly conduct Dec. 31, $543 fine.
McATEE, Frederick J., 37, Black River Falls, disorderly conduct Aug. 15, $543 fine.
THORNTON, Samuel L., 37, 807 Water St., intimidation of a victim, battery and criminal trespass to dwelling Aug. 20, three years of probation, $1,414 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
Probation revocation
HOLM, Andrew S., 40, 1725 Ninth St., bail jumping Nov. 18, 2019, and battery April 15, 2019, $974 fine, seven months jail.
ROGE, Matthew T., 39, 608 Plum St., neglecting a child Sept. 10, 2019, possession of marijuana Sept. 13, 2019, disorderly conduct Aug. 4, 2019, bail jumping May 14, and intimidating a victim and battery Aug. 18, 2017, 21 months prison, six months extended supervision, $3,059 fine.
KOLPIEN-FISHER, Saphyre L., 21, Boyd, methamphetamine delivery Nov. 26, 2018, $609 fine, one year jail.
GREEN, Caesae S., 30, 635 Franklin St., bail jumping and obstructing an officer Oct. 24, 2017, and strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property April 21, 2017, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,808 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.