Eau Claire County
Found guiltyHEATH, Benjamin C., 48, 1816 Sun Vista Court, battery Sept. 1, $540 fine.
SPICKLER, Chayne S., 28, 4293 Holum Road, take and drive vehicle without owner’s consent July 7, $453 fine.
DRACE-GWIAZDA, Corey N., 26, Madison, bail jumping July 22, $368 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
SCHICK, David L., 32, Augusta, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs Oct. 9 and Aug. 29, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KOCH, Duwayne C., 35, 3228 Locust Lane, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of bail jumping Dec. 16, two years of probation, $2,215 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
HATLELI, Jocelyn R., 19, Norman, Okla., retail theft by altering price July 16, 2020, $453 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
YOUNG Jr., John D., 33, 1137 Wedgewood Ave., operating after revocation and bail jumping April 29, and criminal damage to property Nov. 9, two years of probation, $1,439 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BOOTH, Kevin R., 56, 3323 Seymour Road, bail jumping and disorderly conduct Nov. 30, lewd and lascivious behavior Sept. 1, and failure to update information as a sex offender July 4, three years of probation, $1,302 fine, nine months jail.
TETZLAFF, Nicole J., 32, Stanley, possession of marijuana Nov. 21, $443 fine.
HOOVER, Tabatha A., 48, 2637 W. Menomonie St., theft Nov. 19, 2021, $453 fine.
LANE, Scott A., 62, Frederic, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and third-offense drunken driving July 13, 2020, three years of probation, $4,159 fine, 140 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SEGURA, Brian A., 35, 2650 Mercantile Drive, three counts of bail jumping Aug. 20 and May 13, and eluding an officer May 13, two years of probation, $1,937 fine.
OLINGER, Sidney T., 33, 2523 Golf Road, bail jumping Jan. 23, $443 fine.
MCILQUHAM, Theodore S., 35, Cadott, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Jan. 27, four years prison, four years of extended supervision, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WILSON, Travis J., 42, 1126 E. Mission Drive, bail jumping April 29, 2022, threat to law enforcement officer June 24, and operating after revocation July 18, 2021, three years of probation, $1,404 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocationWHITE, Thomas K., 32, 2230 Roy St., disorderly conduct Oct. 26, 2020, 90 days jail.
Dunn County
Found guiltyDRESSEN, Devaney J., 33, 785 River Heights Road, Menomonie, second-offense drunken driving Dec. 27, two years of probation, $1,567 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LAURITSEN, Levi D., 43, 420 Heller Road, Menomonie, hit and run involving injury Oct. 9, two years of probation, $538 fine.
BROWN, Rhondia L., 46, 3205 Oak Knoll Drive, Eau Claire, retail theft and bail jumping Nov. 15, one year of probation, $406 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
HELSPER, Winslow W., 31, 3612 Riverview Drive, Eau Claire, bail jumping April 24, three years of probation, $538 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
HISEL, James D., 50, Junction City, eluding an officer May 22, 2021, $538 fine, six months jail.