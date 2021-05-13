Eau Claire County
Found guilty
FERGUSON, Mandalyn D., 30, 4730 Kappus Drive, possession of heroin with intent to deliver Dec. 17, 30 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
TRUE, Steven S., 60, 2114 Mittelstadt Lane, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 28, 18 months of probation, $268 fine.
LEHN, Angelo A., 30, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, theft and bail jumping Oct. 9, and criminal trespass Feb. 16, two years of probation, $548 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
TURNER, Jeffrey T., 51, 2507 S. Hastings Way, battery Feb. 2, one year of probation, $443 fine.
GRAHAM, Matthew J., 35, Thorp, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Jan. 16, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
VELIE, Crystal R.L., 20, Fall Creek, concealing stolen property Oct. 12, possession of marijuana Sept. 22, and possession of drug paraphernalia May 23, 2020, $1,329 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
PICKNEY, Chad L., 43, 2519 Eddy Lane, theft Jan. 1, 2020, $453 fine.
CAREY, Michael J., 39, 759 First St. East, Altoona, take and drive vehicle without consent Aug. 3, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and complete treatment court.
ROBINSON, Kavvon M., 23, intimidation of a victim Dec. 16 and hit and run Oct. 21, $1,274 fine, six months jail.
DOSIER, Marianne P., 38, 1804½ Rudolph Road, conspiracy to commit methamphetamine delivery June 1 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver July 20, four years prison, four years of extended supervision, $974 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
COX-TUJ, Rachel A., 31, Eau Claire, two counts of retail theft March 22 and 25, $896 fine.
HERNANDEZ, Alicia M., 20, 103 E. Lexington Blvd., operating after revocation Jan. 27, $443 fine.
BERGSTROM, Heather R., 26, Weston, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 19, $518 fine, three days jail.
GAMBLE, Lavelle L., 32, 4601 Kappus Drive, operating after revocation Feb. 20, 2020, $443 fine.
BURZINSKI, Randy R., 59, Green Bay, resisting an officer Feb. 14, $443 fine.
WEYENBERG, Natasha M., 35, 4937 Kappus Drive, disorderly conduct Dec. 7, $543 fine.
GILBERT, Jacob A., 31, 2110 Western Ave., disorderly conduct April 24, 2020, $543 fine.
WAUBE, Dillon M., 20, Jordan, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia June 10, 2019, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
LLOYD, Nathaniel J., 39, 333 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls, attempting to flee an officer, bail jumping and second-offense possession of cocaine Feb. 7, two counts of obstructing an officer Feb. 7 and March 11, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver March 11, 2020, five years of probation, $2,958 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BUTLER, Jeffrey R., 42, Mikana, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver Jan. 16, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ZELMS, Daniel S., 36, 13273 44th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine and second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance Dec. 18, three years of probation, $2,046 fine, 30 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.