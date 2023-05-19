Eau Claire County
Found guilty
YOUNG, Austin B., 26, 1055 Imperial Circle, disorderly conduct July 2, one year of probation, $1,558 fine.
GOEBEL, Edward B., 35, Boyd, second-offense drunken driving Aug. 16, $2,606 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
GARNETT, Glynn C., 43, 414 Puttor Drive, theft June 19, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed knife May 17, 2022, and forgery Jan. 24, 2022, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,543 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GUNDERSON, James D., 50, 420 Marshall St., bail jumping July 14 and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 8, 2021, $1,136 fine, 27 days jail.
GIRDHARI, Ramesh K., 38, 840 Morningside Drive, third-offense drunken driving Dec. 25, $1,594 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
BROOKS, Robert L., 39, 227 First St. East, Altoona, possession of cocaine March 27 and retail theft Jan. 31, $896 fine.
KANAS, Rusty, 26, 619 Vine St., hit and run attended vehicle Oct. 21, $950 fine.
YODER, Edwin D., 30, Stanley, operating after revocation July 9, 2021, $563 fine.
LOPEZ-CRUZ, Florencia, 28, 4935 Coventry Court, operating after revocation Feb. 25, $443 fine.
HOFSTETTER, Jamie R., 39, 1127 Bartlett Ave., Altoona, third-offense drunken driving March 13, 2020, $1,782 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
McLENNAN, Logan R., 29, Mineral Point, operating after revocation April 15, $443 fine.
JACKSON, Ray C., 35, 206 Elm St., obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia March 25, 18 months of probation, $601 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
GARNER, Steven C., 38, La Crosse, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 7, two years of probation, $668 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KANAS, Esra, 30, 1816½ Whipple St., second-offense drunken driving June 6, $1,531 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
MINCK Jr., Kenneth P., 62, Eau Claire, bail jumping Feb. 8, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 14 and theft Sept. 24, two years of probation, $1,554 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
VANG, Xai, 44, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 12 and resisting an officer Dec. 29, two years of probation, $961 fine, seven days jail.
EPPS, April C., 43, 650 Birch Drive, Altoona, operating after revocation Feb. 28, $443 fine.
PETERSON, Baylee B., 26, 605 Valleypark Court, operating after revocation March 10, $443 fine.
BEIGHLEY, Troy D., 44, Cadott, operating after revocation Aug. 7, $443 fine.
Dunn County
Found guilty
GARRITY, Dan J., 42, Elk Mound, criminal trespass to dwelling Dec. 24 and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 19, one year of probation, $926 fine.
ZIEROTH, Nika B., 24, 2721 Nelson Drive, Menomonie, possession of drug paraphernalia March 22, 2022, $463 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
SMITH Jr., Rickie L., 29, St. Paul, Minn., battery Oct. 7 and criminal damage to property Oct. 18, 18 months of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
DAVENPORT, Sherman L., 41, Kaukauna, battery Dec. 26, one year of probation, $563 fine.
MURPHY, Timothy S., 43, Glenwood City, disorderly conduct Sept. 3, $463 fine, 60 days jail.
HUFF, Malachi A., 23, St. Paul, Minn., battery April 21, 2020, one year of probation, $443 fine.
ARCHAMBAULT, Nathan M., 26, Andover, Minn., operating without a valid license, third offense within three years, Jan. 25, 2022, $463 fine.