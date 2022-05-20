Eau Claire County
Found guilty
PRILL, Amanda L., 41, 2511 Golf Road, retail theft Aug. 8, $467 fine.
CORRIGAN, Dylan J., 34, 2013 Golden Drive, narcotics delivery Oct. 13, 2020, three years prison, five years of extended supervision, $638 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JANAKY, Shawn M., 38, 6390 Prairie Circle South, fourth-offense drunken driving June 22, 2019, $756 fine, one year jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
JOHNSON, Troy, 48, 3411 Eddy Lane, second-offense possession of a controlled substance Feb. 11, $518 fine, two days jail.
MUELLER, Kyle A., 26, 707 Marshall St., disorderly conduct Aug. 6, 2019, and criminal damage to property and theft Oct. 12, 2019, two years of probation, $1,339 fine.
ROSALES GINEZ, Angel, 29, Alma, third-offense drunken driving June 23, 2019, $1,770 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
HESS, John J., 31, 1188 118th Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of bail jumping Feb. 16, 2016, and Nov. 2, 2015, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 24, 2015, 18 months of probation, $1,604 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RICKE, Jacob Z., 43, Eau Claire, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 14 and Aug. 19, two years of probation, $1,036 fine.
BROWN, Samuel S., 52, Eau Claire, battery Dec. 23 and criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Dec. 20, two years of probation, $1,196 fine, $3,582 restitution.
HOWARD, Sherise M., 50, 2245 S. Hastings Way, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 10, one year of probation, $268 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SEACOTTE, Brittany M., 29, 1563 Bellevue Ave., possession of methamphetamine Dec. 7, one year of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WILLMARTH, Annalese J., 22, Chippewa Falls, possession of an electric weapon Sept. 12 and possession of methamphetamine June 30, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MOORE, Aaron R., 44, 2707 Hallie Lane, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 18 and operating after revocation July 26, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CLEMMENS, Zane L., 31, Bloomer, disorderly conduct March 30, 2021, one year of probation, $276 fine.
WILLER, Kenneth C., 29, 1812 Altoona Ave., battery and disorderly conduct Feb. 11, one year of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BONNIN, Timothy J., 57, 5622 Gables Circle, disorderly conduct Feb. 4, $443 fine.
SANDERS PERRY, Ethan A., 32, Dodge, uttering a forgery Dec. 21 and fraudulent use of a credit card Aug. 12, $981 fine, 70 days jail.
BERHANU, Nahusenay S., 24, White Bear Lake, Minn., resisting an officer by failure to stop vehicle Feb. 19, $458 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
DODSON, Darelynn M., 45, 648 Chippewa St., Chippewa Falls, theft Jan. 31, $453 fine.
STRENKE, Alexis M., 20, W3065 Highway 37, second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance Oct. 16, $1,911 fine, 15 days jail or 10 days jail and 40 hours of community service, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.