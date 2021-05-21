Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LAMB, Christopher A., 38, 678 Wisconsin St., burglary and possession of methamphetamine Dec. 3, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, $352 fine.
RAMIREZ, Sarah M., 61, 1307 Summit St., methamphetamine delivery Sept. 30, 2019, two years of probation, $638 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
FLAATTEN, Timothy W., 58, 1025 W. MacArthur Ave., three counts of bail jumping Jan. 23, 2020, Jan. 29, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2020, $1,629 fine.
DeCAMBALIZA, Nicholas R., 32, 2053 Silver Mine Drive, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver March 20, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
YANG, Kieng, 36, La Crosse, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent Dec. 4, two years of probation, $1,046 fine, 60 days jail.
GREEN, Caesae S., 30, 1618 Mappa St., bail jumping Sept. 7 and retail theft Dec. 12, 2019, three years of probation, $361 fine.
ERICKSON, Nicholas S., 36, 511 Dodge St., bail jumping March 5, 2020, methamphetamine delivery Sept. 25, 2019, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 17, 2019, and retail theft Oct. 17, 2018, three years of probation, $2,117 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BENNIS, Jonathan P., 22, 630 Lamplighter Court, battery Sept. 2, 2019, 18 months of probation, $543 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
HOLT, Scott J., 46, Augusta, bail jumping Oct. 23, 2019, and battery and disorderly conduct Sept. 18, 2019, $1,529 fine.
SHINKAN, Darryl J., 54, 303 W. Garden St., Chippewa Falls, sixth-offense drunken driving July 5, one year prison, four years of extended supervision, $1,819 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
LITTLEBEAR, Charles, 38, Baraboo, throw or discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker Nov. 27, $518 fine, 30 days jail or 20 days jail and 80 hours of community service.
HIBBARD, Travis W., 47, 710 Broadview Blvd., disorderly conduct July 5, $443 fine.
DEROUSSEAU, Zachary F., 22, Cumberland, disorderly conduct Feb. 15, 2019, $593 fine.
NEWTON, Deryl S., 65, 2920 Leslie Lane, retail theft Feb. 8, one year of probation, $453 fine, ordered to have no contact with Menard's.
BUNDY, Chandra J., 38, 15 Eighth Ave., forgery Nov. 25, retail theft Sept. 30, and criminal damage to property Feb. 8, 2020, two years of probation, $1,434 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
LASIEWICZ, Bryan B., 31, 342 W. Elm St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Jan. 11, 2020, two years of probation, $543 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
GEE, Desirae A., 40, 3427 Martenson St., possession of marijuana Sept. 11, $443 fine.
BURKE, Gregory S., 52, Lakeland, Minn., third-offense drunken driving Aug. 29, $2,488 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.
BACH, Marc J., 51, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver July 1, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SNYDER, Cody R., 32, 2046 Schult St., disorderly conduct and knowingly violating a domestic abuse order July 19, 2019, 18 months of probation, $1,161 fine.
Probation revocation
DeCAMBALIZA, Nicholas R., 32, 2923½ Seymour Road, two counts of burglary April 30, 2019, and July 21, 2016, $1,206 fine, 10 months jail.