Eau Claire County
Found guilty
DUSS, Joseph W., 36, 1654 N. 110th Ave., Chippewa Falls, carrying a concealed knife and possession of marijuana Jan. 6, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
COFFIELD, Angela M., 33, 3920 Anderson Drive, two counts of bail jumping Aug. 1 and May 12, 2019, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RUEDEN, Nicholas J., 21, 18865 72nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, attempting to flee an officer Jan. 19, two years of probation, $518 fine.
MATTICE, Shea D., 40, 813 Main St., identity theft Feb. 11, bail jumping Nov. 13, theft Nov. 5 and possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 6, three years of probation, $681 fine, $1,300 restitution.
CAVER, Bruce E., 45, Woodville, disorderly conduct Nov. 7, one year of probation, $443 fine.
JOHNSON, Darrius D., 21, Independence, criminal trespass to dwelling and criminal damage to property Feb. 19, battery and bail jumping Oct. 27, theft from person, intimidation of a victim and theft by acquisition of a credit card Feb. 14, 2019, two counts of theft Aug. 24 and 27, 2018, disorderly conduct Sept. 5, 2018, and obstructing an officer Aug. 2, 2018, five years of probation, $2,499 fine, $833 restitution, one year jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BLANDFORD, Kourtney A., 35, 10003 43rd Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping and obstructing an officer Jan. 1, two years of probation, $1,011 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
SCHULTZ, Brock M., 41, Alma, bail jumping and disorderly conduct March 16, 2018, seven months jail, $1,513 fine.
MOESSNER, Jason A., 39, 318 E. Tyler Ave., possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 3, 2018, three years of probation, six months jail, $176 fine.
PRESCOTT, Kirk D., 35, Dedham, Mass., issuing worthless checks Jan. 10, 2018, six months jail, $284 fine.
HEATH, Daniel E., 41, Cadott, two counts of burglary March 31, 2002, and three counts of criminal damage to property March 31, 2002, one year jail, $157,953 fine.
CHRISTEN, Jesse T., 31, Osseo, possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 30, 2018, nine months jail, $338 fine.
DUSS, Joseph W., 36, 11250 27th Ave., Chippewa Falls, drive or operate vehicle without owner's consent and retail theft Nov. 8, 2018, and obstructing an officer Aug. 11, 2018, 18 months of prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $2,130 fine.
UTT, Roxana M., 45, Eau Claire, neglecting a child Aug. 1, possession of methamphetamine July 31, and strangulation and suffocation, battery and resisting an officer Aug. 9, 2018, 18 months of prison, two years extended supervision, $3,006 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
THALACKER, Joseph E., 39, 2720 W. Folsom St., bail jumping and attempting to elude an officer July 14, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine May 8, 2018, 18 months of prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,831 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HUDACK, Kevin B., 47, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, fourth-offense drunken driving, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs Sept. 13, 2017, $2,772 fine, 226 days jail.