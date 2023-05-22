Dunn County
Found guilty
BARTON, Rebecca D., 41, 3973 Nicholas Drive, Menomonie, second-offense drunken driving Jan. 3, $1,630 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
PFIFFNER, Daniel A., 52, Menomonie, ninth-offense drunken driving Feb. 10 and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 8, five years prison, five years of extended supervision, $2,810 fine, lifetime license revocation.
KECK, Karissa E., 41, E6598 210th Ave., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine April 28, 2022, two years of probation, $1,064 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
SAMPLE, Brenton L., 39, Ashland, unlawful use of a telephone Nov. 29, $463 fine, jail time served.
CHAPMAN, Charles K., 35, 2715 Cherry Blossom Lane, Menomonie, disorderly conduct Feb. 22, $563 fine.
MASON, Nicholas M., 32, South St. Paul, Minn., theft June 20, 2021, three years of probation, $3,463 fine and costs.
ROSEN, Nicholas P., 33, Lakeland, Minn., possession of marijuana Aug. 13, $478 fine.
EDWARDS, Stephanie M., 49, 309 W. Garden St., Chippewa Falls, fifth-offense drunken driving Nov. 15, 2021, 18 months prison, 18 month of extended supervision, $2,272 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
NELSON, Lakeisha L., 42, 914 Tenth St. East, Menomonie, second-offense drunken driving Oct. 25 and battery Oct. 26, one year of probation, $2,030 fine, five days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
PETERSON, Akeem E., 29, 2410 Bostrom Court, fraudulent use of a credit card Nov. 13, 2021, $498 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
NcNABB, Brent J., 32, 2517 Boardwalk Circle, disorderly conduct March 31, $543 fine, four days jail.
LONGTINE, Christopher W., 43, Augusta, two counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 17, $1,086 fine.
NICOLAI, Jack W., 22, 2242 James Ave., Altoona, disorderly conduct Aug. 28, 2021, $443 fine.
OLSON, Jesse D., 34, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Feb. 6 and possession of amphetamine Feb. 13, $886 fine, 195 days jail.
BROWN, Rhondia L., 46, 3205 Oak Knoll Drive, bail jumping Jan. 28 and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 12, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
DALTON, Andrea L., 38, 1802 Piedmont Ave., disorderly conduct Nov. 23, 2021, and battery July 11, $986 fine, four months jail.
WENTWORTH, Barek J., 35, Conover, threat to law enforcement officer March 13, 2022, attempted possession of narcotic drugs June 16, 2021, and forgery April 23, 2021, $1,138 fine, 10 months jail.
OLESON, Cassandra L., 31, 5711 Gables Drive, neglecting a child Dec. 19, 2019, $577 fine, eight months jail.
MONHEAD, Marty L., 35, 618 S. Barstow St., two counts of bail jumping Sept. 11, 2020 and June 15, 2021, two counts of possession of methamphetamine June 15, 2021, and Sept. 11, 2020, and drive or operate vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of counterfeit methamphetamine with intent to deliver April 29, 2020, 3½ years prison, five years of extended supervision, $2,334 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
ASKLAND, Adam A., 35, Stanley, second-offense possession of marijuana Jan. 13, $863 fine.
HAMPSON, Jona W., 34, Thorp, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 31 and failure to report to county jail July 16, three years of probation, $1,076 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
FINK, Joseph R., 53, Topeka, Kan., possession of methamphetamine June 12, two years of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
LAMBRIGTSEN, Matthew B., 33, Anoka, Minn., disorderly conduct Feb. 5, 2017, $563 fine.
ARNOLD, Romelle M., 22, Coon Rapids, Minn., battery, criminal damage to property and intimidating a victim Oct. 27, $1,599 fine, nine months jail.