Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ENGELKE, Austin L., 20, 2307 Hallie Lane, criminal damage to property Aug. 10, one year of probation, $603 fine, 20 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
FUERSTENAU, Kyle M., 31, 16177 97th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 23, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MICHELS, Aaron T., 41, Hammond, possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 4, $443 fine.
ERICKSON, Jared A., 36, 315 Oak St., resisting an officer causing soft tissue injury Sept. 3, possession of methamphetamine July 21, possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 12, 2020, and theft Nov. 28, 2020, three years of probation, $3,133 fine, $942 restitution.
GILLINGHAM, Jonah R., 27, 1544 Bellevue Ave., third-offense drunken driving Aug. 13, $1,733 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
SMITH, Dyshaun A., 35, Waupaca, obstructing an officer and possession of cocaine Aug. 11, $886 fine.
MARTIN, Darby P., 27, 1210 Barry Ave., possession of marijuana Feb. 11, $443 fine.
PECK, Joseph Z., 41, 408 Dulaney St., battery and disorderly conduct March 8, two years of probation, $1,086 fine, no acts or threats of violence toward anyone.
McCOY, Michael F., 38, Wheeler, fifth-offense drunken driving Dec. 29, 2019, and two counts of identity theft Aug. 28 and 29, 2020, three years of probation, $2,087 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, complete treatment court, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
YOUNG, David E.M., 31, 735 Eddy St., two counts of bail jumping Sept. 15 and May 10, 2021, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 14 and May 10, 2021, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent May 10, 2021, three years of probation, $1,986 fine, $75 a month in restitution, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
NEUENFELDT, Ruark B., 38, Fall Creek, methamphetamine delivery and maintaining a drug trafficking place April 23, 2021, and possession of drug paraphernalia March 20, 2021, three years of probation, $1,529 fine, forfeit $1,926 in seized money, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WATKINS, Jerome A., 31, St. Cloud, Minn., battery Feb. 10, 2020, disorderly conduct Feb. 11, 2020, and possession of marijuana Feb. 27, 2020, two years of probation, $1,529 fine.
WATENPHUL, Alex J., 23, 320 Putnam St., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Dec. 8, four years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MILAND, Travis J., 45, 2939 Moon Ave., theft Sept. 13, 2020, possession of narcotic drugs June 19, criminal damage to property May 2, 2021, fraud against a financial institution Aug. 4, 2020, and carrying a concealed knife Feb. 23, 2020, three years of probation, $1,845 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
LASHBROOK, Austin C., 23, 1603 S. Farwell St., two counts of criminal damage to property March 27, 2017, and March 25, 2017, and battery March 9, 2017, $1,666 fine, nine months jail.
PARKER, Jody D., 43, Owen, three counts of possession of methamphetamine Jan. 1, 2021, Jan. 28, 2020, and June 26, 2019, 18 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $1,740 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.