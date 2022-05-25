Eau Claire County
Found guilty
MAYNE, Kyle T., 37, 1309 Snelling St., fourth-offense drunken driving Feb. 29, 2020, three years of probation, $1,729 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
MARSH, Dylan M., 34, Bloomer, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 14, 2019, $1,029 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
PAULAUS, Marcus E., 32, Mondovi, resisting an officer July 18 and possession of methamphetamine June 28, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SIMMONS, Andrea G., 19, 2139 Daniels Ave., Altoona, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct June 9, $886 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
EPPS, Ashante O., 33, 460 Lincoln Ave., criminal trespass to dwelling Aug. 22, 2020, two counts of obstructing an officer Sept. 16, 2020, and July 8, 2019, bail jumping Oct. 30, 2020, and failure to update information as a sex offender March 12, 2020, two years of probation, $2,375 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with sex offender registry.
KRAEMER, Chelsey R., 33, 2419 N. 120th Ave., Chippewa Falls, battery July 21, 2019, $543 fine.
AVERY, Wayne L., 44, Oklahoma City, Okla., lewd and lascivious behavior June 6, 2018, and physical abuse of a child Jan. 31, 2018, $4,381 fine, 30 days jail.
LEWIS, Dorval C., 41, 603 Loring St., Altoona, operating after revocation Sept. 21, 2020, $443 fine.
SIMMONS, Chad R., 37, Eau Claire, two counts of resisting an officer April 10 and Feb. 19, carrying a concealed knife March 25, and possession of illegally obtained prescription Dec. 9, two years of probation, $1,772 fine.
KAGIGEBI, Oakley C., 32, 5312 Crescent Ave., possession of narcotic drugs Jan. 17, $518 fine, five days jail.
DOLESHAL, Aaron S., 30, W3940 Mitchell Road, obstructing an officer Feb. 1, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BRANDT, Alexander L., 24, Osseo, disorderly conduct April 24, 2018, $643 fine.
REZARCH, Brady M., 21, Eleva, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property April 5, $1,096 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
HAMILTON, Otis J., 28, Ladysmith, resisting an officer Jan. 27, $443 fine.
STRATTON, Christina M., 43, Hixton, possession of non-narcotics with intent to delivery and operating after revocation May 5, 2021, three years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
UMBS, John R., 69, 843 N. Hastings Way, bail jumping March 8, operating after revocation Jan. 17 and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 3, 2020, two years of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Probation revocation
DOLESHAL, Aaron S., 30, W3940 Mitchell Road, bail jumping May 7, 2021, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine March 27, 2021, and Feb. 26, 2020, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,597 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ZELMS, Daniel S., 37, 13273 44th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 18, 2020, one year prison, two years extended supervision, $2,280 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
GRABBS, Lucas W., 31, Green Bay, theft July 22, 2020, 18 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $533 fine.
JOHNSON, Stanley O., 63, Cadott, fifth-offense drunken driving Oct. 14, 2018, three years prison, two years of extended supervision, $23 fine.