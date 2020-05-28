Eau Claire County
Found guilty
OTTMAN, Jeremy R., 41, 912 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls, nonnarcotics delivery Feb. 1, 2018, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
GILBERT, Corey J., 23, Stanley, possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer March 15, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WITTIG, Galen A., 58, 320 Putnam St., disorderly conduct Sept. 22, $443 fine.
ERICKSON, Jerahmy O., 38, 710 Second Ave., threats to injure or accuse of a crime and stalking May 22, 2018, three years of probation, six months jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns, $1,046 fine.
STEWART, Jon P., 49, 516 Germania St., attempted battery Aug. 17, $443 fine.
ERICKSON, Jerahmy O., 38, Eau Claire, obstructing an officer Jan. 9, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
FLUGSTAD, Brett D., 26, Bloomington, Minn., second-offense drunken driving Jan.1 and obstructing an officer and possession of cocaine OCt. 28, 2018, $2,215 fine, 15 days jail or 10 days jail and 40 hours of community service, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, ordered to undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.
MERTENS, Becky J., 41, Boyd, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Oct. 23, three years of probation, $1,086 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with know drug dealers or users.
BRISKE, Sephira I., 35, Wausau, retail theft and bail jumping Jan. 9, $896 fine.
JOHNSON, Fredrick D., 43, 2232 Second St., battery to law enforcement officer July 16, two years of probation, $518 fine.
SCHOENECKER, Tami J., 53, Cameron, bail jumping March 14, 2019, and retail theft Nov. 3, 2017, $3,263 fine.
MOORE, James E., 58, 920 Richard Drive, escape Feb. 14, $443 fine, one day jail.
WEIDLER, Scott M., 38, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of bail jumping Dec. 28 and Sept. 19, 2018, and possession of narcotic drugs Sept. 19, 2018, three years of probation, $2,122 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SONNENBERG, Amanda J., 35, Turtle Lake, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver Nov. 5, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAYNES, Dominique K., 28, Racine, identity theft Jan. 14, two years of probation, $791 fine.
ROBINSON, Jason R., 41, 728 Carol St., possession of methamphetamine Oct. 13, two years of probation, $568 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GIBSON, Emanuel B., 32, 1319 Garfield Ave., Altoona, psilocin or psilocybin delivery and bail jumping Feb. 5, and resisting an officer and possession of marijuana Dec. 20, three years of probation, $1,922 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BORDEAUX, Tevin D., 25, 2340 Preston Road, two counts of bail jumping June 28 and Dec. 28, 2018, and possession of marijuana June 11, two years of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol.
Probation revocation
HAYNES, Dominique K., 28, 612½ Davis Ave., two counts of intimidation of a victim Jan. 10, 2018, and Dec. 6, 2017, disorderly conduct Jan. 25, 2018, criminal damage to property and bail jumping Dec. 3, 2017, and criminal trespass Oct. 18, 2017, $2,848 fine, six months jail.