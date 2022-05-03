Eau Claire County
Found guilty
FOGELTANZ, Scott R., 57, 1439 Fairmont Ave., theft Jan. 2, 2020, $3,685 fine.
MARTEN, Saige T., 29, Boyd, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and attempting to flee an officer June 14, four years prison, four years extended supervision, $1,036 fine, $500 that was seized is forfeited to the West Central Drug Task Force, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DOMKA, Crystal L., 36, 1827 Babcock St., neglecting a child Feb. 19, 2021, $443 fine.
RAJOTTE-CARLSON, Lachlin S., 25, 3241½ Sixth St., disorderly conduct April 1, 2019, $443 fine.
GORRES, Kameron J., 25, 3009 Hidden Meadow Court, three counts of theft Nov. 1, 2018, Jan. 1, 2019, and March 1, 2019, $1,359 fine.
PASTORELLO, Samuel J., 24, 920 Summer St., possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 20, one year of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
TALSKY, Kristine A., 40, 103 E. Lexington Blvd., retail theft Dec. 4 and obstructing an officer May 21, two years of probation, $415 fine, no contact with any Walmart.
HER, Tou L., 32, 1323 Zephyr Hill Ave., battery Jan. 19, 2020, two years of probation, $543 fine.
BOHMAN, Dustin T., 32, 916 Terrill St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation April 22, 2021, $443 fine.
BJERKE, Michael R., 33, 740 Chippewa St., possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 7, 2020, one year of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MALLO, Scott D., 49, 3058 Runway Ave., two counts of bail jumping Sept. 16, 2020, and March 9, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 8, 2019, two years of probation, $1,654 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RICHARDSON, Bradly J., 30, Eau Claire, bail jumping Feb. 28, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver April 19, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after revocation April 19, 2021, four years of probation, $2,440 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
POINDEXTER, Laurana L., 25, Humbird, drive or operate vehicle without the owner’s consent and bail jumping Feb. 14 and possession of methamphetamine May 26, two years of probation, $1,262 fine, six months jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
STEINKE, Brady D., 24, 5702 Otter Creek Court, two counts of bail jumping Dec. 30 and May 25, operating after revocation Dec. 18, second-offense drunken driving May 25, receiving stolen property March 24, 2020, two counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 18 and Dec. 24, 2020, two counts of identity theft Dec. 18 and Nov. 18, 2020, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Nov. 18, 2020, and intimidation of a victim Aug. 26, 2020, two years of probation, $3,806 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
GHEER, Matthew W., 30, 1123 Pershing St., theft June 3, 2019, $594 fine, seven months jail.
SHAFER, James T., 30, 1817 Omaha St., bail jumping Jan. 23, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 9, 2021, $1,036 fine, nine months jail.