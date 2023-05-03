Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SOLIE, Alexander J., 30, 3206 Gateway Drive, bail jumping Nov. 5, $443 fine.
COPELAND-STRUENSEE, Cody M., 32, Black River Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 3, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
WASHINGTON, Miranda K., 28, 1304 Devney Drive, Altoona, disorderly conduct Aug. 20, $443 fine.
PARRISH, Ronnie D., 60, Eau Claire, drive or operate vehicle without owner's consent June 13, four years of probation, $176 fine.
MARVIN, Travis J., 31, Eau Claire, carrying a concealed knife Nov. 1, $543 fine.
SALTNESS, Brandon N., 32, Eau Claire, criminal damage to property Jan. 18 and retail theft Aug. 11, $1,069 fine, $148 restitution.
BARTA, Jeremiah A., 37, 13224 44th St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Jan. 1 and criminal damage to property Oct. 14, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine.
XIONG, Alice S., 32, 4215 Heritage Drive, disorderly conduct Jan. 7, $543 fine.
OSBORN Jr., Randy L., 35, 103 E. Lexington Blvd., attempted battery and disorderly conduct July 11, two years of probation, $936 fine.
RALSTON, Rocky W., 39, Eau Claire, criminal damage to property Jan. 22, one year of probation, $453 fine.
McCann, William O., 42, Shell Lake, two counts possession of a controlled substance June 16 and June 4, two years of probation, $886 fine.
Probation revocation
KIGEN, Clement K., 47, Superior, fifth-offense drunken driving Oct. 12, 2019, one year jail.
HANSON, James R., 43, Ladysmith, stalking Nov. 1, 2018, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision.
BELDEN, Tina M., 47, 13068 42nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, methamphetamine delivery Oct. 2, 2019, 30 months prison, four years of extended supervision, $585 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
FORD, Devin L., 29, 10200 175th St., Chippewa Falls, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct Aug. 28, $2,006 fine, 75 days jail.
SCHULTE, Clayton L., 24, 524 Coleman St., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Jan. 30, three years of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
TANKERSLEY, Amanda J., 37, 11625 28th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Oct. 27, maintaining a drug trafficking place April 27, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine June 10, 2021, $1,614 fine, nine months jail.
LEWIS, Darrell J., 25, Rothschild, theft Oct. 6, $1,523 fine, 30 days jail.
HETCHLER, Glen C., 65, Ladysmith, second-offense drunken driving Dec. 5, $1,548 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock one year.
WOODFORD, Grant N., 26, 8060 North Road, disorderly conduct July 3, $1,963 fine, 30 days jail.
POTVIN, Nikki J., 30, Shakopee, Minn., misappropriation of personal identifying information and identity theft June 9, 2021, three years of probation, $1,096 fine, ordered not maintain absolute sobriety.
BOWERS, Steven T., 41, 8550 Olson Drive, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 5, $538 fine, 100 days jail.
LACIURA, Jonathan M., 31, 14598 46th Ave., Chippewa Falls, battery Oct. 30, $463 fine, jail time served.
MARVIN, Travis J., 31, 1304 Devney Drive, Altoona, second-offense possession of marijuana May 21, 2021, $538 fine, jail time served.
RYBA, Elijah R., 23, 11770 35th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of cocaine and possession of amphetamine, LSD or psilocin May 19, 2022, $726 fine, jail time served.
Probation revocation
SCHULTE, Clayton L., 24, 524 Coleman St., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Aug. 18, 2019, one year jail.