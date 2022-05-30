Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HANCOCK, Gabriel T., 19, White Bear Lake, Minn., obstructing an officer March 27, $443 fine, two days jail.
GRILL, Austin D., 24, 3118 Preston Road, criminal damage to property Feb. 16, $543 fine.
BLANDFORD, Kourtney A., 37, 1003 43rd Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Sept. 18 and possession of narcotic drugs May 12, 2021, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WILEY, Donald L., 52, 1018 Birch St., knowingly violated a domestic abuse injunction Aug. 29, $643 fine, five days jail.
FERBER, Brian M., 40, Colfax, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 29, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or engage in verbal or aggressive behavior toward anyone.
PERKINS, Anthony L., 50, 2909 E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine March 6, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PATERNOGA, Naomi E., 25, Janesville, bail jumping Oct. 21 and uttering a forgery Aug. 7, 2020, two years of probation, $795 fine.
KRUEGER, Dustin A., 39, Phillips, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver April 30, 2021, 30 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BRYAN, Jonathan P., 37, Turtle Lake, operating after revocation Dec. 25, $443 fine.
NINKO, Matthew A., 33, N4094 990th St., disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property Jan. 1, 2021, $946 fine.
KURSCHNER, Christopher J., 48, Milltown, operating after revocation Nov. 6, 2020, $443 fine.
GIRDHARI, Devon R., 26, 11889 N. 15th Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping June 17, 2021 and second-offense operating after revocation June 2, 2021, one year of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GILBERT, Jacob A., 32, 2424 Spooner Ave., Altoona, making threatening computer messages March 24. $443 fine, 90 days jail.
STOCKWELL, Kimberly J., 50, 3323 Seymour Road, attempted battery to law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine March 11, and bail jumping Jan. 17, three years of probation, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, write letter of apology and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CRAKER, Hayley E., 30, Strum, threat to law enforcement officer and drunken driving with passenger under age 16, three years of probation, $1,747 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BROOKS-EDGAR, Jayce M., 24, 1117 Zephyr Hill Ave., third-offense drunken driving Nov. 20 and second-offense drunken driving Aug. 9, 2020, $3,073 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
REEVES, Izak W., 21, Ladysmith, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 16, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
O'CONNOR, Aaron L., 48, 1921 Main St., fourth-offense drunken driving Sept. 15, three years of probation, $1,516 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
Probation revocation
HENKEL, Jason R., 45, 1920 Valmont Ave., bail jumping June 25, 2020, and stalking Sept. 22, 2019, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,521 fine.
MARTIN, Julian L., 39, Stone Lake, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver June 29, 2020, $523 fine, nine months jail.