Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ROJAS, Pedro B., 33, 3238 14th St., criminal damage to property June 14, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 11 and March 22, 2021, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs Sept. 23 and Sept. 11, and bail jumping Sept. 23, three years of probation, $1,074 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VANDERVORT, Michael S., 33, Mondovi, possession of narcotic drugs June 3 and bail jumping April 5, 2021, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MARKHAM, Martin W., 60, 1227 S. Dewey St., bail jumping and obstructing an officer March 2, 2021, obstructing an officer Feb. 3, 2017, and possession of narcotic drugs and fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance July 5, 2015, three years of probation, $3,816 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FLOWERS, Mortez L., 39, St. Cloud, Minn., third-offense drunken driving Jan. 25, 2004, $1,386 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
FITZGERALD, Michael J., 31, Kansas City, Mo., bail jumping Oct. 26, 2015, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer Sept. 18, 2015, and battery Aug. 18, 2015, $6,215 fine, six months jail.
MARCOTTE, Erik M.S., 24, Brooklyn Park, Minn., possession of a controlled substance Jan. 18, $443 fine, one day jail or eight hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of sentence.
STARCK, Eric J., 41, 1439 Altoona Ave., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine Dec. 19, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,860 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Sentence includes probation revocation for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Feb. 27, 2021.
GIBSON, Jeremiah W., 44, 1802 Lynnette Court, first-offense drunken driving with minor child in the vehicle Oct. 9, $1,591 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
VANG, Xai, 43, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Dec. 3 and June 6, resisting an officer June 6, operating after revocation Jan. 31, 2021, and attempted battery to law enforcement officer Jan. 11, 2021, three years of probation, $2,540 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
TATE, Heather D., 34, 2038 Crescent Ave., disorderly conduct and battery Nov. 24, and possession of methamphetamine Feb. 9, 2021, two years of probation, $1,619 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
LITCHFIELD, Kaden I., 24, 1502 Westgate Road, disorderly conduct Sept. 2, and criminal damage to property and resisting an officer March 4, 2021, one year of probation, $543 fine.
ENDLE, Tiffany A., 27, 2126 11th St., neglecting a child Feb. 11, 2020, three years of probation, $518 fine, no physical punishment of any of her children.
HAWKINS, Jason B., 47, Chetek, operating after revocation Jan. 31, $443 fine.
RUZICKA, Kayanna H., 23, 1520 Devney Drive, Altoona, disorderly conduct Nov. 26, 2020, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 40 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
SHAFER, James T., 30, 1817 Omaha St., bail jumping Jan. 23, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 9, 2021, $1,036 fine, nine months jail.