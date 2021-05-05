Eau Claire County
Found guilty
KOHLS, Allison A., 35, 4400 LaSalle St., neglecting a child July 17 and two counts of disorderly conduct July 17 and April 23, 2020, 18 months of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
DANIEL, Kent C., 61, Thorp, disorderly conduct Oct. 29, $443 fine.
TESSENDORF, Aaron R., 38, 1210 Bittersweet Road, second-degree recklessly endangering safety Nov. 16, 2019, two years of probation, $1,320 fine, six months jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
KIEFER, Joseph S., 28, Roslyn, Pa., possession of drug paraphernalia April 23, $443 fine.
CHAMBERLAIN, Dagan S., 46, Shakopee, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia March 12, $443 fine.
BURSAW, Jeffrey T., 24, Dresser, use or possess with intent to use a masking agent Nov. 8, $443 fine, eight days jail or 64 hours of community service.
BEAULIEU, Natalie M., 26, Hayward, retail theft Feb. 18 and possession of illegally obtained prescription Feb. 19, $896 fine.
WILLIS, Alan J., 52, Black River Falls, bail jumping Dec. 22, $443 fine.
DENHAM, Daniel L., 37, Augusta, battery July 20, $543 fine, four months jail.
WILLIAMS, Shannon L., 31, 2603 Boardwalk Circle, disorderly conduct Dec. 29, 2018, $443 fine.
HUELSBECK, Vanessa R., 33, Menasha, identity theft, drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent and bail jumping March 12, three years of probation, $723 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
STATZ, Jennifer C., 46, Cross Plains, escape March 23, 2020, $443 fine, 112 days jail.
ANDERSON, Brian L., 36, 2918 Fairfax St., operating after revocation Oct. 12, $443 fine.
HART, Caine A., 24, 1146 Imperial Circle, operating after revocation May 25, $443 fine.
SULLIVAN, Anthony W., 35, 1212 Golf Road, operating after revocation Feb. 6, 2020, $443 fine.
BUTLER, Brandie M., 39, 624 N. Barstow St., three counts of retail theft April 8, 2019, Sept. 19, 2019, and Dec. 18, 2019, and bail jumping Jan. 2, 2020, 18 months of probation, $1,852 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PHILLIPSON, Cheyne A., 35, 2951 Sessions St., operating after revocation June 14, 2019, $493 fine.
HARMON, Karon S., 43, St. Paul, Minn., possession of marijuana Feb. 3, $443 fine.
OLDROYD, Richard L., 50, 19102 72nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, intentionally abuse hazardous substance Jan. 27, $443 fine.
NELSON, Jonathan C., 40, Knapp, violation of harassment injunction Aug. 9, one year of probation, $443 fine.
WARK, Cassandra D., 31, 456 Platt St., disorderly conduct Nov. 14, $543 fine.
SUCKOW, Samuel J., 25, 630 McDonough St., battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property Nov. 4, 18 months of probation, $1,539 fine.
Probation revocation
BELL, Kevin J., 41, 912 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls, methamphetamine delivery Nov. 30, 2018, five years prison, four years of extended supervision, $730 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HILSON, Eric L., 37, 2234 James Ave., Altoona, fifth-offense drunken driving, bail jumping and two counts of disorderly conduct July 16, 2019, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, $958 fine.
LAMB, Christopher A., 38, 625 Broadway St., aggravated battery Feb. 26, 2019, $2,135 fine, one year jail.
MARTINEZ, Mauro, 47, Watsonville, Calif., possession of marijuana with intent to deliver March 14, 2018, $4,606 fine, five months jail.