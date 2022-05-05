Eau Claire County
Found guilty
AICHELE, Devon N., 20, Fall Creek, criminal damage to property July 17, 2018, and disorderly conduct March 18, 2019, $1,323 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
BROWN, Jennifer, 34, Augusta, retail theft Dec. 10, $1,061 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
BLACKCOON, William J., 26, 1813 Eighth St., second-offense drunken driving Oct. 29 and operating after revocation Sept. 3, $2,483 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
NESS Jr., Leonard J., 55, Eau Claire, failure to update information as a sex offender July 1, two years of probation, $518 fine, four days jail or 32 hours of community service.
GONSER, William R., 27, South Range, second-offense drunken driving Dec. 12, 2020, $1,417 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
EATON, Georgia K., 55, 1105 Barland St., possession of amphetamine and possession of a controlled substance Aug. 23, 2020, $901 fine.
LARSON, Barry R., 20, Spooner, battery July 17, 2020, one year of probation, $261 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
JOHNSON, John M., 57, 1103 Sunset Lane, Altoona, disorderly conduct March 11, one year of probation, $543 fine, ordered not to possess firearms.
SULLIVAN, Almeada Katrin M., 42, 3037 Neptune Ave., third-offense drunken driving Feb. 6, $1,783 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
GILBERT, Corey J., 25, Stanley, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 2, two counts of battery Feb. 6 and Nov. 2, and two counts of bail jumping Feb. 6 and Feb. 26, two years of probation, $2,690 fine, ordered to take parenting classes.
ROWAN, Keri L., 34, Stevens Point, fraudulent use of a credit card Dec. 28 and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 3, one year of probation, $362 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
SECORA, Bjonca K., 32, 905 16th St. S.E., Menomonie, two counts possession of methamphetamine Jan. 11 and July 7, and criminal trespass Sept. 22, one year of probation, $1,529 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GREEN, Bradley R., 55, Eleva, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 28, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to apply to treatment court and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DIXON, Samantha J., 25, Holcombe, operating after revocation April 20, 2021, $443 fine.
VOORHIES, Emily E., 31, Merrillan, bail jumping Dec. 27, two counts of retail theft Sept. 23 and July 24, and identity theft Aug. 20, three years of probation, $1,952 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WEINER, Chase A., 22, 2215 Rudolph Road, possession of a firearm by a felon Feb. 22, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SIEGERT, Michael J., 32, 1720 Kendall St., possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 1, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
WILLMARTH, Annalese J., 22, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine April 12, 2021, $529 fine, eight months jail.
GOSS, Lamont T., 29, 2027 Estate St., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver May 30, 2020, and methamphetamine delivery April 1, 2020, four years prison, five years extended supervision, $525 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.