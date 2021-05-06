Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HUELSBECK, Vanessa R., 33, Menasha, identity theft, drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent and bail jumping March 12, three years of probation, $723 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
STATZ, Jennifer C., 46, Cross Plains, escape March 23, 2020, $443 fine, 112 days jail.
ANDERSON, Brian L., 36, 2918 Fairfax St., operating after revocation Oct. 12, $443 fine.
HART, Caine A., 24, 1146 Imperial Circle, operating after revocation May 25, $443 fine.
SULLIVAN, Anthony W., 35, 1212 Golf Road, operating after revocation Feb. 6, 2020, $443 fine.
BUTLER, Brandie M., 39, 624 N. Barstow St., three counts of retail theft April 8, 2019, Sept. 19, 2019, and Dec. 18, 2019, and bail jumping Jan. 2, 2020, 18 months of probation, $1,852 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PHILLIPSON, Cheyne A., 35, 2951 Sessions St., operating after revocation June 14, 2019, $493 fine.
HARMON, Karon S., 43, St. Paul, Minn., possession of marijuana Feb. 3, $443 fine.
OLDROYD, Richard L., 50, 19102 72nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, intentionally abuse hazardous substance Jan. 27, $443 fine.
NELSON, Jonathan C., 40, Knapp, violation of harassment injunction Aug. 9, one year of probation, $443 fine.
WARK, Cassandra D., 31, 456 Platt St., disorderly conduct Nov. 14, $543 fine.
SUCKOW, Samuel J., 25, 630 McDonough St., battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property Nov. 4, 18 months of probation, $1,539 fine.
PHERNETTON, Kristina M., 35, Elk Run Heights, Iowa, two counts of bail jumping June 10 and Feb. 21, 2020, possession of drug paraphernalia June 10, two counts of methamphetamine delivery Feb. 20, 2020, disorderly conduct Feb. 14, 2020, and possession of heroin with intent to deliver and second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance Feb. 5, 2020, four years of probation, $2,843 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FOSS, Brock D., 44, 432 N. Barstow St., two counts of heroin delivery and maintaining a drug trafficking place December 2019 and January 2020, possession of narcotic drugs April 12, 2019, and two counts of operating after revocation Dec. 20, 2018, and Aug. 27, 2017, five years of probation, $3,058 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
BELL, Kevin J., 41, 912 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls, methamphetamine delivery Nov. 30, 2018, five years prison, four years of extended supervision, $730 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HILSON, Eric L., 37, 2234 James Ave., Altoona, fifth-offense drunken driving, bail jumping and two counts of disorderly conduct July 16, 2019, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, $958 fine.
LAMB, Christopher A., 38, 625 Broadway St., aggravated battery Feb. 26, 2019, $2,135 fine, one year jail.
MARTINEZ, Mauro, 47, Watsonville, Calif., possession of marijuana with intent to deliver March 14, 2018, $4,606 fine, five months jail.
CAREY, Michael J., 39, 759 First St. East, Altoona, drive or operate vehicle without owner’s consent April 11, 2020, $634 fine, 10 months jail.
DOSIER, Marianne O., 38, 1804½ Rudolph Road, two counts of theft May 1, 2015, and March 30, 2015, three counts of bail jumping May 1, 2015, and receiving or concealing stolen property April 24, 2015, $3,269 fine, 11 months jail.